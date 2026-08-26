GIVA ad featuring Kriti Sanon withdrawn after backlash: ‘Hurting sentiments was never our intent’

Addressing the controversy, GIVA said, “We have the highest regard and deep respect for Indian culture, traditions and festivals". The brand explained that its festive campaign was intended to celebrate family and extend the spirit of Raksha Bandhan to pets.

READ THIS: Onam 2026: Kerala Celebrates Mahabali, Pookkalam, Sadhya And Gen-Z Festivities

“As a brand, we have always believed in celebrating these joyous moments with the entire family, and this time we wanted to extend the love and celebration to our pets,” GIVA said.

The brand further acknowledged that the advertisement may have upset some viewers, stating, “If our recent advertisement has inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some segments of society, that was not our intent at all.”

Advertisement

GIVA concluded by announcing the withdrawal of the campaign: “Out of respect, we have withdrawn the said advertisement from all media. Wish you all the love & positivity this festive season!”

What sparked the controversy?

The advertisement, which went live on July 20, featured Sanon in an ivory ethnic ensemble, tying rakhi during Raksha Bandhan. The campaign also sought to expand the idea of sibling-like protection and affection to pets.

However, some social media users objected to Sanon’s outfit, arguing that it was inappropriate for an advertisement associated with a traditional Hindu festival. Comments questioned the styling and accused the campaign of being disrespectful towards cultural traditions.

The controversy intensified after actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut criticised the campaign. Without directly naming Sanon, Ranaut questioned the choice of attire and wrote, “Why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments?” She also described the advertisement as “intentionally creepy.”

Advertisement

DON'T MISS: Raksha Bandhan 2026: Best tech gifts for siblings, from iPhone 17 Pro to Sony headphones

Kriti Sanon defends her outfit

Before GIVA announced the withdrawal, Sanon had responded to the criticism on social media, arguing that cultural values should not be judged by a woman's clothing.

“The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions,” Sanon wrote.

Explaining the emotional idea behind the campaign, she said Raksha Bandhan represents a “bond of protection” and noted that she and her sister tie rakhi to each other. She added that the same sentiment of love, protection and prayers extends to their dogs because “they are family.”

Sanon then questioned the continued scrutiny of women's clothing, writing, “Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear??”

She added, “Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman’s respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: DDA’s Raksha Bandhan gift: 1,287 Narela flats on offer at 25% discount, check details here

Rahul Gandhi backs Kriti

The controversy also drew a political response, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi supporting Sanon's position. Sharing her response, Gandhi wrote, “What a woman wears, what she does, and where she goes is her choice. Stop trolling women for exercising their freedom,” and added the hashtag #SmashThePatriarchy