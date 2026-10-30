The late-night breach unleashed an estimated 7.4 million cubic metres of water. The roaring currents obliterated sections of the road to Laya, washed away facilities at the popular Gasa Tshachu hot springs, and likely destroyed two Bailey bridges, cutting off access to isolated mountain settlements.

Early warning responses in Bhutan allowed local officials to evacuate vulnerable zones ahead of the main surge, preventing casualties despite severe structural damage.

"We are closely monitoring the possible impact of the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan across all vulnerable revenue circles of Dhubri and Kokrajhar. Our teams are also in constant contact with the NDRF and other agencies, and are ready to respond if needed. Residents are requested to stay alert, follow official updates and cooperate with local officials," Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, wrote on X.

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An artificial lake has formed upstream due to the GLOF flood. Be advised downstream areas in Assam along the Sankosh river. https://t.co/Ux3Hcve7by — Tenzing Lamsang (@TenzingLamsang) October 30, 2026

The downstream impact shifted rapidly to eastern India, where the Punatsangchhu empties into the Sankosh River. India’s Union Ministry of Jal Shakti issued urgent advisories warning of a sudden rise in water levels across the Dooars region, specifically targeting West Bengal’s Alipurduar district and Assam’s Dhubri district.

In response, disaster management teams, including units from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), deployed to frontline border belts like Tufanganj, Boxirhat, and Kumargram.

NDRF DG Piyush Anand says, “We have received information from there, and, as we normally do in such situations, we are coordinating with all the agencies concerned. The Prime Minister and the Home Minister have given clear instructions that we must adopt a whole-of-government approach. We are in touch with all the relevant agencies, including the CWC and IMD, as well as others involved. We have alerted some of our teams. However, according to the information received so far, there is no immediate cause for concern. We remain on alert and are prepared to respond if the situation worsens.”

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Public announcements urge riverside communities to evacuate to higher ground, while emergency teams maintain around-the-clock monitoring of the Sankosh River’s flow rates to prevent loss of life.