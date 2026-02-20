‘Glitches happen in large events’: Shashi Tharoor praises AI Summit despite Congress’ criticism

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was rather well done, and small glitches are likely to happen at any big event, said Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Tharoor’s remarks come a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi called the summit a “disorganised PR spectacle”, while party president Mallikarjun Kharge and other members also called out the organisational issues with the event.

During the launch event of his new book, 'The Sage Who Reimagined Hinduism: The Life, Lessons, and Legacy of Sree Narayana Guru', Tharoor, responding to a media question said, "Though I have not had the chance to go to the summit, I am speaking there tomorrow. From what I understand, these first couple of days have gone extremely well. There have been some glitches, some organisational things, these things happen in a large event. But by and large what has been impressive is the attendance... a number of presidents, prime ministers, and world leaders are here, and they've come with a strong message of wanting to see a newly integrated world in AI development, where the impact upon society would be the principle.” He said the pertinent point is that India has led the AI drive.

‘MISMANAGEMENT, DISPLAY OF CHINESE PRODUCTS’

The Congress party criticised the ongoing AI Summit, saying the event has become a display of Chinese products and mismanagement instead of a platform for technological innovation. The party insisted that these issues harm India's image in the global technology field and do not showcase the country's own progress in artificial intelligence.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Instead of leveraging India's talent and data, the AI summit is a disorganised PR spectacle - Indian data up for sale, Chinese products showcased." He referred to the controversy over a robotic dog at the summit, the Chinese-made Unitree Go2.

Pawan Khera, head of Congress' media and publicity department, posted that the event, meant to be an AI Summit for innovation and idea exchange, was reduced by the BJP to a "cheap China Bazaar." He added that the younger generation would not forgive those responsible.

Further criticism arose after reports that Galgotias University was asked to vacate its stall amid allegations of misrepresenting the Chinese robodog as Indian. The party also pointed to reports in Chinese media and said it was embarrassing for India. They also criticised Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for promoting China's robots at the summit.

The party's official account on X said, "The Modi Government has caused irreparable damage to the image of the country – they have reduced AI to a joke – a field in which we could be world leaders given our data power. Brazenly shameless." Khera further criticised Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, saying, "Ashwini Vaishnaw has proved that in India AI means 'Ashwini is Incompetent'."

