Global firepower 2026: China tops the world's biggest tank fleets, where is India?

China has retained its position as the country with the world's largest combat tank fleet in 2026, underlining its continued military expansion even as modern warfare increasingly shifts towards drones, precision-guided weapons and artificial intelligence.

According to a new ranking published by Visual Capitalist using data from Global Firepower 2026, China operates 5,870 combat tanks, comfortably ahead of Russia's 5,630. North Korea occupies the third spot with 4,895 tanks, while the United States ranks fourth with 4,666. India completes the top five with 3,913 combat tanks.

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The rankings reflect a changing global military landscape. Although tanks remain a cornerstone of land warfare, recent conflicts — including the war in Ukraine — have highlighted how vulnerable heavy armour can be to inexpensive drones, loitering munitions and precision strikes. Military planners are increasingly balancing traditional armoured strength with investments in unmanned systems, electronic warfare and network-centric capabilities.

China's lead reflects years of sustained investment in military modernisation. Alongside the world's largest navy by ship numbers and one of the biggest standing armies, Beijing has steadily upgraded its armoured corps with newer platforms while expanding domestic defence manufacturing. Its tank fleet remains central to its land warfare doctrine despite the growing emphasis on high-tech battlefield systems.

Russia continues to field one of the world's largest tank inventories despite significant battlefield losses during the Ukraine conflict. Analysts caution, however, that total fleet size does not necessarily reflect operational readiness, as a portion of the inventory consists of older tanks in storage or awaiting refurbishment.

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India's armoured capability

India remains among the world's foremost armoured powers, ranking fifth globally. Its fleet comprises a mix of Russian-origin T-90 and T-72 tanks alongside the indigenous Arjun main battle tank. The country continues to modernise its armoured formations as it strengthens military preparedness along both its western and northern borders.

While modern conflicts have exposed the vulnerabilities of armoured vehicles, tanks continue to play a crucial role in conventional warfare. They provide protected firepower, mobility and battlefield support that remain indispensable in large-scale ground operations.