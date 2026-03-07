Global trade challenges: DGFT eases export obligation deadline until August 2026

In response to the ongoing geopolitical issues affecting global shipping routes, logistics corridors, and international supply chains, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has announced an extension of the Export Obligation (EO) period for certain export promotion schemes. This measure is designed to support exporters during these challenging times.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Catch live coverage of West Asia conflict here

As per the Public Notice No. 51/2025-206 issued on March 6, 2026, exporters will benefit from an automatic extension of the EO period or Block-wise EO fulfillment period for Advance Authorisations and Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) Authorisations, where the EO period is set to expire between March 1, 2026, and May 31, 2026. The new deadline for fulfilling the EO requirements will now be extended until August 31, 2026.

This extension will be granted automatically, meaning exporters will not need to submit separate applications or pay any additional fees to avail of the benefit. The relaxation applies to various types of Advance Authorisations, including Advance Authorisation for Annual Requirement and Special Advance Authorisation, as well as EPCG Authorisations.

Advertisement

The new measure comes on top of existing provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) and the Handbook of Procedures (HBP), which already allow exporters to seek EO period extensions by paying a composition fee. The DGFT’s Regional Authorities will continue to verify compliance with the EO requirements when issuing the Export Obligation Discharge Certificate (EODC), or at the time of authorisation closure or regularisation.

This step demonstrates the government's commitment to helping exporters navigate the challenges caused by global disruptions, ensuring that India's export performance and compliance obligations remain unaffected by current international trade uncertainties.