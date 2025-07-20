Goa sees record tourist surge in first half of 2025: 'This boom is the result of...'

Goa recorded 54.55 lakh tourist arrivals in the first half of 2025, with domestic travellers accounting for a staggering 51.84 lakh visitors, according to data released by the Goa Tourism Department on Saturday. The remaining 2.71 lakh arrivals were international tourists, signalling strong momentum in both segments.

"January proved to be the strongest month, registering 10.56 lakh tourists, including 9.86 lakh domestic and nearly 70,000 foreign arrivals. February followed with 9.05 lakh tourists, comprising 8.44 lakh domestic and over 61,000 international travellers. March saw a footfall of 8.89 lakh tourists, with 8.32 lakh from within India and around 56,000 from abroad," the department said in a statement.

The trend continued into the summer months despite seasonal concerns. "In April, Goa received 8.42 lakh visitors, including 8.14 lakh domestic and 28,000 international arrivals, followed by 9.27 lakh tourists in May, comprising 8.97 lakh domestic and nearly 30,000 foreign visitors. June recorded 8.34 lakh total arrivals, with 8.08 lakh from within the country and around 25,000 international visitors," the department added.

"The graph of tourist footfalls in Goa has scaled remarkable heights in the first half of 2025, registering a record-breaking surge in both domestic and international arrivals, reinforcing its status as one of India’s most preferred and evolving travel destinations," the statement noted.

"Preliminary data reveals that tourist footfalls have reached historic levels, with notable increases across all categories — solo travellers, families, FITs, and group tours. Despite the onset of summer, tourism activity remained consistent," the spokesperson said.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik attributed the surge to targeted campaigns and expanded offerings. "This boom is the result of a multi-pronged approach adopted by Goa. We have intensified promotional campaigns in key source markets, both domestic and global, participated in leading travel trade exhibitions, and launched innovative marketing initiatives under 'Regenerative Tourism' umbrella," Naik said.

He added, "These efforts have enhanced visibility and reinforced Goa’s image not just as a beach destination, but one that offers a diverse array of experiences, from hinterland trails and heritage walks to spiritual and wellness retreats."

"Goa's presence at national and international travel trade fairs, its emphasis on cultural and monsoon tourism, spiritual circuits, and hinterland trails, coupled with the hosting of large-scale festivals and sporting events, has helped attract a wide spectrum of travellers," Naik said.

The rise in foreign arrivals from the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia was aided by stronger connectivity and smoother travel experiences. "Infrastructure upgrades, ranging from enhanced airport and transport facilities to the development of new hospitality offerings, have further enabled Goa to handle high tourist volumes while maintaining service quality," Naik pointed out.

