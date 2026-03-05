Goldman Sachs warns of potential oil and gas shortages for India amid Strait of Hormuz disruptions

The escalating tensions in the West-Asia region, particularly involving Iran, have heightened risks to global energy supply chains, with a major focus on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This waterway is crucial as it handles about one-fifth of the world's oil and a significant portion of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments. For countries dependent on energy imports, including major Asian economies like India, the situation is raising alarms.

Goldman Sachs reports that tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has already shown signs of disruption, with shipping companies, oil producers, and insurers adopting more cautious approaches following incidents involving damaged vessels. The strait is one of the world’s key chokepoints, with around 20 million barrels of oil and 19% of global LNG trade passing through it daily.

The situation has led to the market pricing in geopolitical risk, with an estimated $18 per barrel risk premium reflecting the potential impact of a complete halt in oil flows through the strait for about a month. While there have been no confirmed reports of damage to regional oil infrastructure yet, disruptions to maritime shipping alone could have a profound impact on global supply chains.

A full closure of the Strait of Hormuz could expose up to 16 million barrels of oil per day to disruption, even accounting for some alternative pipeline routes. Additionally, the region handles around 80 million tonnes of LNG exports annually, primarily from Qatar, and any sustained disruption could cause significant tightening in global gas markets. In this scenario, European gas prices could skyrocket, similar to the surge seen during the 2022 energy crisis.

Recent developments have already slowed tanker movements, increased shipping insurance premiums, and freight rates, with some vessels choosing to avoid the region altogether, raising concerns about potential broader supply shortages.

Asia's energy supply chains are particularly vulnerable, as countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are major importers of oil and LNG transiting through the strait. While global oil inventories and spare production capacity might offer some short-term relief, prolonged disruptions could lead to significant volatility in global energy markets, potentially driving up prices across oil, gas, and refined products.

Officials and market participants are closely monitoring tanker traffic and geopolitical developments from the US, Iran, and Gulf countries, trying to assess whether the situation remains a temporary disruption or escalates into a broader energy supply crisis.