Good news for commuters! Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to cut travel time to just 2.5 hrs

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14, according to The Indian Express. This new expressway aims to reduce traffic congestion in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and lessen the burden on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and other connecting highways.

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The project, executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), will start near Akshardham Temple in Delhi and pass through several towns in Uttar Pradesh before ending at Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

The key towns through which the expressway will pass include Baghpat, Baraut, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, and Saharanpur. It also features a spur towards Haridwar, connecting to the Char Dham Highway, which improves access to hill stations and pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

The designated speed limit on the expressway is 100 kmph. Officials expect the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to reduce from 6.5 hours to approximately 2.5 hours.

Constructed at ₹12,000 crore, the 6-lane access-controlled corridor includes seven interchanges, two railway overbridges, ten bridges, and fourteen wayside amenities to ensure safe and convenient travel.

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Environmental and wildlife protection measures are integral to the project. It incorporates a 370-metre tunnel near the Daat Kali temple and Asia’s largest 12-km elevated wildlife corridor.

Additionally, the expressway includes two 200-metre-long elephant underpasses and six animal passes. These features are designed to facilitate safer crossings for wildlife and reduce accidents.

In summary, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and promote safer travel while addressing environmental concerns along the route.