Government moves to curb hoarding as LPG demand spikes; booking gap raised to 25 days

The government has increased the minimum waiting period for booking domestic LPG cylinders from 21 days to 25 days in a bid to curb hoarding and black marketing, government sources said on March 9.

According to officials, the move comes after authorities noticed unusual booking patterns among consumers. In several cases, households that earlier booked LPG cylinders roughly once every 55 days had begun placing orders within just 15 days, raising concerns over possible stockpiling and diversion.

Sources said the revised booking interval is aimed at ensuring fair distribution and preventing artificial shortages in the market.

At the same time, the government has asked refineries across the country to ramp up LPG production to meet rising demand. Officials said domestic consumption will be prioritised over commercial LPG connections to ensure households do not face shortages.

“Domestic consumers will always remain the top priority,” sources said, adding that supply management measures are being closely monitored.

The government is also exploring additional import options to stabilise supply. Officials said several countries — including Algeria, Australia, Canada and Norway — have approached India with proposals to supply LPG.

Authorities are also scouting for more international LPG partners as part of a broader strategy to diversify supply sources and ensure uninterrupted availability of cooking gas for domestic users.

Petrol, diesel prices

Sources also sought to reassure consumers about the availability of other fuels, including petrol and diesel. Officials said there is currently no shortage of fuel at petrol pumps across the country.

According to government estimates, retail petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to rise unless global crude oil prices cross uncomfortable levels. Officials expect crude prices to stabilise around $100 per barrel in the near term.

India has also accelerated crude oil sourcing from routes outside the Strait of Hormuz to reduce supply risks amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Sources added that the country has sufficient stocks of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF), and there is no need for concern regarding jet fuel availability. India is both a producer and exporter of ATF, officials said, adding that the country is better positioned than many others to manage fuel supplies.

Several countries have also approached India to assess available stock levels and potential supply support, reflecting the country’s relatively stable fuel situation despite global uncertainty, sources added.

