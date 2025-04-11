Government sets up dedicated trade helpdesk amid tariff dispute and import spike fears

As global trade dynamics shift, the Department of Commerce and DGFT are closely monitoring developments around tariff changes, import surges, and export constraints. With new trade measures emerging worldwide, India is navigating both fresh export openings and rising import pressures — especially amid an ongoing tariff dispute.

In response to these evolving trade challenges, the government has urged exporters and importers to report any changes in export prospects or increased import pressures from specific countries or product sectors.

To support this, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has launched a dedicated Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk. The platform aims to assist stakeholders in tackling issues related to import-export challenges, import surges or dumping, EXIM clearance, logistics and supply chain disruptions, financial or banking hurdles, and regulatory or compliance concerns.

It will also serve as a centralised channel to gather trade-related inputs for other ministries, departments, and state agencies, coordinating responses to facilitate timely resolutions.

To raise an issue, users can visit the DGFT website ([https://dgft.gov.in](https://dgft.gov.in)) and navigate to:

Services → DGFT Helpdesk Service → Create New Request. Under the category ‘Global Tariff and Trade and Issues’, users can select a relevant sub-category—ranging from Import Challenges to Other Issues and Suggestions—fill in details, and submit.

Alternatively, concerns can be emailed to dgftedi@nic.in with the subject line: ‘Global Tariff and Trade Helpdesk’, or reported via the toll-free number 1800-111-550.

Stakeholders can track the status of their submissions on the DGFT Helpdesk, with updates shared through email and SMS notifications. The government encourages the trade community to make full use of these support services.