Government’s 100-day agenda may ease FDI norms, boost startups, fast-track trade

The commerce and industry ministry is drafting a 100-day reform plan that could bring sweeping changes to India's investment, startup, and export landscape, including liberalised FDI rules and tax incentives.

The reform agenda, as per a PTI report, is part of the government’s broader push to accelerate India's path to developed-nation status, it may include easing foreign direct investment norms and removing some restrictions on investments from neighbouring countries.

Tax benefits for startups are also on the table, aimed at boosting entrepreneurship and job creation. The ministry is also considering reducing certain environmental compliance burdens specifically for the leather and footwear sectors—industries the government sees as high-potential export drivers.

Efforts to streamline trade infrastructure are expected to feature prominently. According to the official, the plan may propose the rapid development of e-commerce hubs designed to support exports and improve logistics. Fast-tracking the implementation of BharatTradeNet—a national trade network—and integrating testing and certification systems across sectors onto a single digital platform are also being considered.

The 100-day agenda is part of the government’s renewed post-election focus on economic transformation. “The goal is to create momentum early in the new term and set a clear direction for reforms,” an official was quoted as saying in the report.

These proposals, if implemented, could have wide-ranging implications for foreign investors, domestic entrepreneurs, and manufacturers looking to scale operations or enter global markets. The ministry is expected to finalize and announce the roadmap in the coming weeks.