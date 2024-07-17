'Govt blocked roads, farmers didn't': Farm unions threaten to relaunch mega farmers protest, plan to march to Delhi underway

Despite a major standoff in February this year between the central government and various farmers' unions, the farmers' protest shows no signs of abating. The central issue remains the demand for a legally guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP), a longstanding demand of the farmers.

Currently, two pressing issues are fueling the growing discontent among the farmers. Firstly, the arrest of farm activist Navdeep Jalbera by Punjab police in March has incited widespread outrage. Secondly, the closure of the border separating Punjab and Haryana has exacerbated tensions, creating significant logistical and emotional strain on the protesting farmers.

Today, the farmers' unions from Punjab and Haryana have threatened to intensify their protests against the Ambala administration in Punjab. Jalbera was granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, but this has not deterred the unions from their planned demonstration. The farmers, under the banners of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) have said that they will gherao the Superintendent of Police's office in Ambala on Wednesday.

Jalbera, a 29-year-old activist associated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh-SBS) faction of the KMM, was arrested in March near Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali along with his aide, Gurkirat Shahpur. The arrests were made by the CIA-1 unit of Ambala police in connection with an attempted murder case registered on February 13 during the ongoing farmers’ protests. Although Jalbera has secured bail, there is no clear indication of when he will be released, fueling the unions' resolve to continue their protests.

SBS faction president Amarjeet Mohri told reporters, "He got bail from the high court, but there is still no clarity on his release. We will gather at New Grain Market in Ambala City. His bail was a result of pressure from our groups, and I believe he will be released only because of this."

Administration's Precautions

In anticipation of the protest, Ambala Deputy Commissioner has issued orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), prohibiting gatherings of five or more people and any assembly within 200 meters of the SP office. Despite these restrictions, the farmers are undeterred.

Also, Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, president of Bharatiya Kisan Union Ekta Sidhupur, has announced that the farmers will march to Delhi once the Haryana government removes the roadblocks at the Shambhu border, which separates Haryana and Punjab. Dallewal reaffirmed the farmers' commitment to peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan in Delhi and said also added that this basic right to protest was being denied to them.

Legal Battles

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently directed the state government to dismantle the barricades at the border, citing the inconvenience to commuters. However, the Haryana government has appealed this decision in the Supreme Court, citing concerns about maintaining law and order.

Responding to the government's appeal, Dallewal said, "It is the government that has blocked the road, not the farmers."

He reiterated the farmers' plan for a peaceful protest in Ambala to show solidarity with Navdeep Singh, who faces multiple charges, including rioting and attempted murder, following his March arrest.

Persistent Demands of the Farmers

Since February, farmers have been protesting against the central government, demanding a Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee for crops. Their ongoing agitation has seen numerous clashes with the police as they attempted to march to Delhi. The unions remain resolute in their demands and are prepared to hold the government accountable for any further disruptions to their peaceful demonstrations.