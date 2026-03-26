Govt dismisses viral shortage claims; assures petrol, diesel, LPG supplies fully secure

India’s energy supply remains “fully secure and under control”, with the government on March 26 pushing back against what it described as a “deliberately mischievous, coordinated campaign of misinformation” aimed at triggering panic.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG anywhere in the country, and all fuel outlets are operating normally without rationing.

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India’s position as the world’s fourth-largest refiner and fifth-largest exporter of petroleum products ensures structural domestic availability, even as global markets grapple with disruptions. Over one lakh fuel stations across the country remain fully stocked, with no directive issued to limit sales. Instances of panic buying at select locations were attributed to misleading social media content, with oil companies stepping in to ramp up supplies and extend credit support to dealers.

India’s energy supply is fully secure and stable.



There is NO shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country. All retail outlets are operating normally, with adequate supplies.



Misinformation and panic-driven narratives are completely unfounded. Citizens are advised… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 26, 2026

On crude sourcing, the government said supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz have been more than offset by diversified imports from over 41 suppliers. Refineries are currently operating at over 100% capacity, and crude supplies for the next 60 days have already been secured, leaving no supply gap.

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Addressing concerns around reserves, the ministry clarified that India has a total reserve capacity of 74 days, with current stock cover at around 60 days — even after nearly a month of geopolitical tensions. It stressed that claims suggesting critically low reserves are misleading and unfounded.

LPG availability also remains stable. Domestic production has been ramped up by 40%, meeting over 60% of daily demand, while import requirements have reduced significantly. Additional cargoes from multiple countries are already en route, ensuring steady supply. Daily cylinder deliveries have stabilised at around 50 lakh after a temporary spike caused by panic ordering.

The government also reiterated that the push for piped natural gas (PNG) is part of a long-term strategy, not a response to any shortage. Expansion of city gas networks and rising domestic production reflect a planned transition towards cleaner and more affordable energy sources.

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Warning against misinformation, the ministry said misleading videos and posts have falsely portrayed routine administrative orders as emergency measures. It urged citizens to rely only on official communication and cautioned that spreading false information about essential commodities is a punishable offence.

The government maintained that India remains insulated from extreme measures seen elsewhere, such as rationing or energy emergencies, and emphasised that supplies are sufficient for the months ahead.