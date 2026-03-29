Govt eases kerosene rules, allows sale via petrol pumps for 60 days

The Centre has relaxed petroleum safety and licensing norms to facilitate the distribution of kerosene to households, according to a Gazette notification issued on March 29.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has enabled ad-hoc allocation of Public Distribution System (PDS) superior kerosene oil (SKO) for cooking and lighting across 21 states and Union Territories, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

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As part of the relaxations, select petrol pumps operated by public sector oil marketing companies will be permitted to store and dispense kerosene. Each designated outlet can stock up to 5,000 litres, with up to two such service stations allowed per district.

The notification also provides exemptions from certain licensing requirements under the Petroleum Rules, 2002, for dealers and transport vehicles handling kerosene. This is aimed at expediting storage, movement and last-mile distribution.

The distribution will be restricted to designated outlets identified by state governments and Union Territory administrations, and only for household use such as cooking and lighting. Safety protocols and operational guidelines issued by the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) will continue to apply.

The relaxations will come into force with immediate effect and remain valid for 60 days, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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The move temporarily reintroduces kerosene supply through the public distribution system in regions that had previously phased it out, by leveraging the existing fuel retail network for quicker rollout.