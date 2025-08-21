Govt forms informal groups for economy, social sector reforms led by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh: Report

The government has reportedly formed two new informal groups of ministers (iGoMs) to spearhead reforms in the economic and social sectors. These groups will be led by Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, respectively, aiming to initiate legislative and policy reforms across these sectors.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the group chaired by Amit Shah comprises 13 members, including key figures such as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The group will mainly focus on advancing reforms in technology and economic fields, encompassing finance, industry, commerce infrastructure, and logistics.

Meanwhile, the second group, led by Rajnath Singh, comprises 18 members, including Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This group will delve into reforms in social welfare and security sectors, focusing on education, healthcare, and public health, among others.

These iGoMs were established in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for next-generation reforms, announced during his Independence Day address. In his speech, PM Modi emphasised, "Current rules, laws, policies, and procedures must be redrafted to suit the 21st century, to fit the global environment, and to align with the vision of making Bharat a developed nation by 2047."

Each group is tasked with submitting monthly progress reports followed by a consolidated roadmap at the end of three months. The Finance Ministry’s Department of Economic Affairs will provide secretarial support to these groups, which are also empowered to invite ministers and experts for consultations.

As per the report, a government source indicated that these panels will not just provide advice but also prescribe actionable roadmaps with measurable outcomes. This includes reducing compliance burden, driving employment generation, and suggesting legislative reforms, such as changes to existing laws and drafting new legislation for emerging sectors like digital health and fintech.

Shah’s role has also extended to coordinating the resolution of contentious issues in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, where his intervention was described as "normal" and helpful in resolving "politically sensitive issues" and gaining support from states.