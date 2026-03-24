Govt likely to extend Budget session, fast-track amendments to Women’s Reservation Act

The government plans to extend the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament to introduce and fast-track amendments to the Women’s Reservation Act, sources said. The move aims to separate the act's implementation from the delayed delimitation exercise and speed up its operationalisation.

Passed in 2023, the Women’s Reservation Act provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. However, it has not been implemented yet due to the pending delimitation process, currently scheduled for 2027-28.

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The proposed amendments seek to allow implementation without waiting for delimitation. Sources indicated the current session may continue beyond the planned April 2 adjournment to prioritise the bill. An all-party meeting has been called on Wednesday evening to discuss the matter.

Government discussions, including those led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are considering a dedicated two-day special session within the next two weeks. This session would focus on debating and passing the constitutional amendment required to enforce the women’s reservation.

According to a source, April 2 is too soon to complete the necessary groundwork. Several structural and procedural details need clarity before the bill can be presented in Parliament.

The proposed framework includes increasing Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent, from 543 to 816, to accommodate the 33 per cent reservation without reducing existing state representation. This would add 273 seats reserved for women.

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Reserved constituencies for women may remain fixed for three consecutive terms before rotation begins. Within seats reserved for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a 33 per cent quota for women is also proposed. Seat allocation within states is likely to be based on the 2011 Census data, avoiding delays from future census cycles.

Government sources said implementation could take at least two years. Using the 2011 Census as a baseline aims to ensure the reservation is in place before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent assembly polls. Political outreach beyond NDA allies is underway, though opposition support remains uncertain. The bill requires a two-thirds majority in Parliament, and issues such as OBC reservation within the women’s quota are unlikely to be addressed now due to complexity and risk of delay.

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This was first reported in India Today.