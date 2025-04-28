Govt to accelerate development of 5 hydroelectric power projects in J&K; skip IWT clearance process: Report

The government is reportedly set to accelerate the development of five major hydroelectric power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, as it puts the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) in abeyance. The projects include the 800 MW Bursar plant, the 260 MW Dulhasti II, the 1856 MW Swalkote, the 240 MW Uri Stage II, and the 930 MW Kirthai II.

According to a report in The Economic Times, these projects, which were expected to be completed in 3-5 years, have been identified for fast-tracking following recent high-level meetings after the Pahalgam attack.

The government's plan aims to address Jammu and Kashmir's power needs while also taking into account India's strategic leverage over the western river water systems, which are currently limited by the IWT, the report added. The projects could collectively generate 4000 MW of power in the region.

Except for Uri Stage II, which is located on the Jhelum River in Baramulla district, the other projects are planned for the Chenab valley. Swalkote, the largest of these projects, will feature a 192.5-metre dam in Ramban district. Dulhasti Stage-II will be constructed in Kishtwar district and will include an underground powerhouse. The Bursar project, also in Kishtwar, is a storage project that will regulate water flow and enhance downstream projects during lean months.

Under the IWT, India is permitted to build hydel projects on the Jhelum, Chenab, and Indus rivers using run-of-the-river mechanisms, subject to specific design and operation criteria. Pakistan has the right to raise objections to the design of Indian projects, which has led to delays, as seen with the Pakal Dul and Lower Kalnai projects.

With the IWT in abeyance, India plans to bypass this step and proceed with projects that have already received technical and environmental clearances within the country. Discussions have commenced among agencies such as the Central Water Commission, Central Electricity Authority, NHPC, and J&K Power Development Corporation to explore further hydel projects, the report added.

India, last week, communicated its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty to Pakistan, citing its inaction and ongoing cross-border terrorism. Water Resources Secretary, Debashree Mukherjee communicated the decision through a formal letter to her Pakistani counterpart.

Mukherjee referenced India's previous notices to Pakistan seeking modifications to the treaty under Article XII (3), citing fundamental changes in circumstances since the treaty's inception. The letter highlighted several shifts, including changes in population demographics and India's focus on clean energy, which have altered the foundational assumptions of the agreement.

Mukherjee emphasised the importance of honouring a treaty in good faith, noting that Pakistan's actions, particularly cross-border terrorism targeting Jammu and Kashmir, have hindered India's ability to fully utilise its water rights. Pakistan's refusal to engage in dialogue also constitutes a breach of the treaty, she said.