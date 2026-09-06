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Govt won't step into Singapore Airlines' Air India call, says Singapore minister

Govt won't step into Singapore Airlines' Air India call, says Singapore minister

The minister highlighted the importance of keeping political influence away from corporate decisions, warning that "once governments or politicians start directing individual investment decisions, commercial discipline will be compromised."

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 6, 2026 8:32 AM IST
Govt won't step into Singapore Airlines' Air India call, says Singapore minister Air India reported an annual loss of more than Rs 22,000 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2026. The loss was wider than expected.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam said that the Singapore government will not step in or apply political pressure regarding any choices Singapore Airlines Ltd. makes concerning Air India Ltd., as reported by Bloomberg.

The Indian carrier is reportedly approaching its owners, Tata Sons Pvt. and Singapore Airlines, to request Rs 10,000 crore ($1.1 billion) in financial assistance.

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On September 6, Shanmugam clarified that Singapore Airlines holds the responsibility to "assess its investments in Air India in relation to the resources it has for the long-term growth and profitability of the company." He emphasised that "we should leave it to SIA to decide what it does with its investments."

The minister highlighted the importance of keeping political influence away from corporate decisions, warning that "once governments or politicians start directing individual investment decisions, commercial discipline will be compromised."

MUST READ | ‘No one owes Air India a living’: Backlash in Singapore parliament as airline seeks $1.5 billion from Tata, SIA

He added that "decisions will become politicised — shaped by political considerations, rather than commercial judgment. In the end, Singaporeans will bear the cost."

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The potential cash injection into Air India comes after a grueling period marked by severe operational and financial setbacks, including a fatal crash involving a Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner, airspace closures over Pakistan, and rising fuel expenditures tied to Middle East tensions.

Any funding plan would be split proportionally based on ownership — with Tata Sons holding 74.9% and Singapore Airlines holding 25.1% — and tied strictly to performance milestones disbursed over time in stages, Bloomberg reported citing sources

Shanmugam noted that while the state expects accountability, the management must be allowed to exercise its professional judgment. "Of course, SIA shareholders, as well as the broader public, have a right to expect that SIA will be accountable and transparent. People have a right to expect that there will be a rigorous assessment before money is committed," he said.

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DON'T MISS | Air India nears $1.1 billion financial support from Tata, Singapore Airlines

He further clarified the structural hierarchy of Temasek Holdings Pte., the majority owner of Singapore Airlines. He noted that Temasek operates independently regarding individual portfolio decisions and does not account to the state for specific investment choices, as per the Bloomberg report.

"Temasek and its subsidiaries decide how to invest across a wide portfolio with investments of varied risks and varied time horizons," Shanmugam noted, adding that "Temasek is accountable to the government for its overall portfolio and its overall long-term performance."

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Published on: Sep 6, 2026 7:35 AM IST
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