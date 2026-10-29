Greater Noida FD fraud case: PNB settles Rs 43 lakh in claims, promises to honour all genuine claims

In a statement, PNB said it had taken serious cognisance of complaints involving certain customer fixed deposit (FD) and savings bank (SB) accounts at the branch. The lender added that it was taking necessary steps to address the concerns of affected customers.

“Three claims amounting to ₹43 lakh had been settled as of yesterday,” the bank said, adding that all genuine claims would be honoured.

READ THIS: PNB scam: FDs worth ₹35 crore disappear from several customers' accounts, 5 employees suspended

The statement comes amid allegations by customers that funds in their savings accounts and fixed deposits at the Greater Noida branch had disappeared or been transferred without their authorisation. The alleged irregularities have triggered complaints to the police and an internal investigation by the bank.

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PNB assures customers of refunds, promises strict action

Reiterating its commitment to protecting depositors, PNB said it follows a zero-tolerance policy towards fraud, financial irregularities and misconduct. The bank stated that stern action would be taken against those found responsible, in accordance with applicable rules and procedures.

PNB also said it was cooperating fully with the authorities concerned and examining the reported discrepancies to establish the facts.

The bank added that it remained committed to safeguarding customer interests and upholding operational integrity. It said it was continually strengthening its internal controls and monitoring mechanisms to improve safeguards and prevent similar incidents in the future.

However, the statement did not specify the total amount involved in the alleged irregularities or the number of customer accounts affected.

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Customers allege unauthorised transfers from accounts

The case concerns a PNB branch in the Aichhar area of Greater Noida, where several customers have alleged discrepancies in their savings accounts and fixed deposits. According to media reports, some account holders claimed that their fixed deposits had been closed before maturity and the proceeds transferred to other accounts without their consent.

Customers have also alleged that they did not receive transaction alerts or authorise the disputed transfers. Some reported discovering the discrepancies when they visited the branch to check their balances or withdraw money.

The alleged losses have caused concern among account holders, including families who had deposited compensation received for land acquired for infrastructure projects.

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Nearly ₹35 crore was allegedly missing from several customers' accounts, while five bank employees, including the branch manager, were suspended. The reported amount remains an allegation and has not been established as the final loss. Police and the bank are examining the complaints and disputed transactions.