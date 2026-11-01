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Gross GST collections hit ₹2.31 lakh crore in October, marks 22.9% YoY rise on robust domestic growth

Gross GST collections hit ₹2.31 lakh crore in October, marks 22.9% YoY rise on robust domestic growth

The cumulative gross GST collection for the first seven months of the current fiscal year (April-October 2026) stood at Rs 14,77,569 crore, registering a steady 13.2% growth over the Rs 13,05,213 crore recorded during the same period in the previous financial year.  

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 1, 2026 12:53 PM IST
Gross GST collections hit ₹2.31 lakh crore in October, marks 22.9% YoY rise on robust domestic growthTotal refunds disbursed during October 2026 increased by 6.5% year-on-year to ₹27,934 crore, up from ₹26,225 crore in October 2025.

Gross goods and services tax (GST) collections witnessed a robust growth of 22.9% year-on-year (YoY), touching ₹2,31,290 crore in October 2026 compared to ₹1,88,125 crore in the corresponding month last year. According to official data released by the Ministry of Finance, the stellar performance was powered by strong momentum in both domestic revenues and import-driven collections.

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The cumulative gross GST collection for the first seven months of the current fiscal year (April-October 2026) stood at ₹14,77,569 crore, registering a steady 13.2% growth over the ₹13,05,213 crore recorded during the same period in the previous financial year.

Revenue breakdown

During October 2026, gross domestic revenue rose 15.8% to ₹1,59,044 crore from ₹1,37,328 crore in October 2025. Meanwhile, revenue from imports jumped 42.2% to ₹72,246 crore, compared to ₹50,796 crore in the same month last year.

A detailed breakdown of the gross GST collection components for the month shows:

  • Central GST (CGST): ₹42,935 crore, up from ₹36,547 crore in October 2025.  
  • State GST (SGST): ₹51,340 crore, compared to ₹45,134 crore in the previous year.  
  • Integrated GST (IGST): ₹1,37,015 crore in total gross collections (comprising ₹64,769 crore from domestic transactions and ₹72,246 crore from imports), up from ₹1,06,443 crore in October 2025.  

For the April-October 2026 fiscal period, cumulative gross CGST reached ₹2,85,858 crore, SGST stood at ₹3,42,491 crore, and IGST totaled ₹8,49,220 crore.

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Refunds & Net revenue growth 

Total refunds disbursed during October 2026 increased by 6.5% year-on-year to ₹27,934 crore, up from ₹26,225 crore in October 2025. This comprised domestic refunds of ₹14,007 crore and import/ICEGATE export refunds of ₹13,927 crore.

After adjusting for total refunds, the net GST revenue for October 2026 grew by 25.6% to reach ₹2,03,356 crore, up from ₹1,61,900 crore in October 2025. For the April-October 2026 period, cumulative net GST revenue stood at ₹12,69,486 crore, marking a 12.6% growth over the ₹11,27,355 crore collected during the corresponding seven months of the previous fiscal year.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Nov 1, 2026 12:40 PM IST
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