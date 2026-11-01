Revenue breakdown

During October 2026, gross domestic revenue rose 15.8% to ₹1,59,044 crore from ₹1,37,328 crore in October 2025. Meanwhile, revenue from imports jumped 42.2% to ₹72,246 crore, compared to ₹50,796 crore in the same month last year.

A detailed breakdown of the gross GST collection components for the month shows:

Central GST (CGST): ₹42,935 crore, up from ₹36,547 crore in October 2025.

State GST (SGST): ₹51,340 crore, compared to ₹45,134 crore in the previous year.

Integrated GST (IGST): ₹1,37,015 crore in total gross collections (comprising ₹64,769 crore from domestic transactions and ₹72,246 crore from imports), up from ₹1,06,443 crore in October 2025.

For the April-October 2026 fiscal period, cumulative gross CGST reached ₹2,85,858 crore, SGST stood at ₹3,42,491 crore, and IGST totaled ₹8,49,220 crore.

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Refunds & Net revenue growth

Total refunds disbursed during October 2026 increased by 6.5% year-on-year to ₹27,934 crore, up from ₹26,225 crore in October 2025. This comprised domestic refunds of ₹14,007 crore and import/ICEGATE export refunds of ₹13,927 crore.

After adjusting for total refunds, the net GST revenue for October 2026 grew by 25.6% to reach ₹2,03,356 crore, up from ₹1,61,900 crore in October 2025. For the April-October 2026 period, cumulative net GST revenue stood at ₹12,69,486 crore, marking a 12.6% growth over the ₹11,27,355 crore collected during the corresponding seven months of the previous fiscal year.