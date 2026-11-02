GST decriminalisation reforms marks bold shift toward trust-based governance: CII

At its 57th meeting, the GST Council recommended notable changes including the proposed omission of Section 69 of the Central GST Act to remove arrest powers, and a fivefold increase in the monetary threshold for prosecution from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore. The reforms also narrow specified offences under Section 132 and introduce greater judicial discretion in sentencing, pending necessary legislative amendments.

CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee highlighted the significance of the reforms for corporate predictability.

"The GST Council's decisions deserve special recognition as a landmark institutional reform," Banerjee said, appreciating the leadership of the Centre and the constructive role of state governments in reaching a consensus on changes involving enforcement powers and taxpayer rights.

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CII noted that these adjustments will help differentiate procedural lapses and genuine commercial disputes from deliberate fraud, while keeping strict criminal penalties intact for severe violations.

"Trust-based governance is not about weakening enforcement. It is about making enforcement more precise, fair and effective," Banerjee said, adding that industry must reciprocate through stronger voluntary compliance, documentation and internal controls.

The policy adjustments are expected to trim legal costs, management disruptions, and uncertainty for businesses — particularly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and first-generation entrepreneurs — while relying on consistent cross-jurisdictional implementation for full long-term impact.