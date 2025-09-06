Business Today
GST rate cut bonanza: Here's how much Thar, Scorpio, Alto, Swift, Nexon, Harrier will cost you now

GST rate cut bonanza: Here’s how much Thar, Scorpio, Alto, Swift, Nexon, Harrier will cost you now

The GST Council reduced levies on small cars to 18% flat (from 28% plus cess), while capping larger car/SUV taxation at 40% with cess removed. Electric vehicles retain the 5% GST slab.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  Updated Sep 6, 2025 4:48 PM IST
GST rate cut bonanza: Here’s how much Thar, Scorpio, Alto, Swift, Nexon, Harrier will cost you nowThe sub-4 metre segment will reap the maximum benefits of the new tax regime.

India’s biggest carmakers have announced steep price cuts across popular models following the GST Council’s sweeping rate overhaul effective September 22, 2025. The move is expected to boost demand in the entry-level and SUV segments ahead of the festive season. 

Maruti Suzuki 

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is contemplating massive discounts for consumers ahead of the festive season. Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said the GST relief will directly benefit small cars, predicting a 10% growth in sales this year. While luxury models may see price drops of around ₹5 lakh, the sharper cuts are reserved for hatchbacks and compact sedans. 

Model-wise discounts: 

Variants Discount Range (Estimated)
Alto ₹40,000 – ₹50,000
WagonR ₹60,000 – ₹67,000
Swift Around ₹60,000
Dzire Around ₹60,000
Alto K10/other hatchbacks Up to ₹1.06 lakh

Tata Motors 

Tata Motors has confirmed it will fully pass on GST benefits, with cuts ranging between ₹65,000 and ₹1.55 lakh. The reductions apply across its hatchback, compact SUV, and flagship SUV range. 

Model-wise discounts: 

Variants Discounts Announced
Nexon Up to ₹1.55 lakh 
Harrier ₹1.40 lakh
Safari ₹1.45 lakh
Altroz ₹1.10 lakh
Tiago ₹75,000 
Tigor ₹80,000 
Punch ₹85,000 
Curvv ₹65,000 

Mahindra & Mahindra 

Mahindra implemented the cuts with immediate effect from September 6, 2025, with SUVs like the XUV3XO, Thar and Scorpio among the biggest beneficiaries. 

Model-wise discounts: 

Variants Discounts Announced
XUV3XO Diesel ₹1.56 lakh
Bolero/Bolero Neo ₹1.27 lakh
Thar 2WD Diesel ₹1.35 lakh
Thar 4WD Diesel ₹1.01 lakh
Scorpio Classic ₹1.01 lakh

Renault India 

Renault has also confirmed reductions of up to ₹96,395, focusing on its compact car lineup. 

Model-wise discounts (Renault): 

Variants Discounts Announced
Kwid (top variant) ₹54,995 
Triber ₹80,195
Kiger ₹96,395

The GST Council reduced levies on small cars to 18% flat (from 28% plus cess), while capping larger car/SUV taxation at 40% with cess removed. Electric vehicles retain the 5% GST slab. Automakers have responded by slashing prices to pass on benefits, with experts projecting a demand surge during the festive quarter.

Published on: Sep 6, 2025 4:29 PM IST
