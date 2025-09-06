GST rate cut bonanza: Here’s how much Thar, Scorpio, Alto, Swift, Nexon, Harrier will cost you now

India’s biggest carmakers have announced steep price cuts across popular models following the GST Council’s sweeping rate overhaul effective September 22, 2025. The move is expected to boost demand in the entry-level and SUV segments ahead of the festive season.

Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is contemplating massive discounts for consumers ahead of the festive season. Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava said the GST relief will directly benefit small cars, predicting a 10% growth in sales this year. While luxury models may see price drops of around ₹5 lakh, the sharper cuts are reserved for hatchbacks and compact sedans.

Model-wise discounts:

Variants Discount Range (Estimated) Alto ₹40,000 – ₹50,000 WagonR ₹60,000 – ₹67,000 Swift Around ₹60,000 Dzire Around ₹60,000 Alto K10/other hatchbacks Up to ₹1.06 lakh

Tata Motors

Tata Motors has confirmed it will fully pass on GST benefits, with cuts ranging between ₹65,000 and ₹1.55 lakh. The reductions apply across its hatchback, compact SUV, and flagship SUV range.

Model-wise discounts:

Variants Discounts Announced Nexon Up to ₹1.55 lakh Harrier ₹1.40 lakh Safari ₹1.45 lakh Altroz ₹1.10 lakh Tiago ₹75,000 Tigor ₹80,000 Punch ₹85,000 Curvv ₹65,000

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra implemented the cuts with immediate effect from September 6, 2025, with SUVs like the XUV3XO, Thar and Scorpio among the biggest beneficiaries.

Model-wise discounts:

Variants Discounts Announced XUV3XO Diesel ₹1.56 lakh Bolero/Bolero Neo ₹1.27 lakh Thar 2WD Diesel ₹1.35 lakh Thar 4WD Diesel ₹1.01 lakh Scorpio Classic ₹1.01 lakh

Renault India

Renault has also confirmed reductions of up to ₹96,395, focusing on its compact car lineup.

Model-wise discounts (Renault):

Variants Discounts Announced Kwid (top variant) ₹54,995 Triber ₹80,195 Kiger ₹96,395

The GST Council reduced levies on small cars to 18% flat (from 28% plus cess), while capping larger car/SUV taxation at 40% with cess removed. Electric vehicles retain the 5% GST slab. Automakers have responded by slashing prices to pass on benefits, with experts projecting a demand surge during the festive quarter.