Gujarat-based engineer detained in Qatar; Indian Embassy in touch with family

A Gujarat-based engineer, Amit Gupta, has been detained by Qatari authorities as part of an ongoing investigation. The Indian Embassy in Qatar is aware of the situation and has been in contact with his family, his lawyer, and the authorities, sources told India Today.

However, the specific charges against Amit Gupta, an employee of an Indian technology firm, have not been disclosed. A source mentioned that the embassy is providing all possible assistance and is closely monitoring the case.

Gupta, originally from Vadodara, moved to Qatar over a decade ago for work. According to his parents, he was taken away by unidentified individuals on January 1 while he was out for a meal. His family, unaware of the reasons for his detention, has sought help from the Prime Minister’s Office and other officials.

His father, Jagdish Gupta, stated that they have no information on why their son has been detained or what charges he is facing, and they are praying for his safe return. His mother, Pushpa Gupta, expressed similar concerns, saying they just want their son to come back home safely.

The family has also approached Vadodara MP Hemang Joshi for assistance. Joshi has assured them that he will speak with the Qatari authorities and the Indian Embassy to find a resolution. Gupta is allowed to speak with his parents once a week, during which he has only been able to say, "Get me out of here as soon as possible." His parents continue to wait for his release.

According to sources, the Indian embassy in Qatar is aware of his detention in relation to an ongoing investigation. They said the mission has been in touch with the family, the lawyer representing Gupta and Qatari authorities on a regular basis.

"Our embassy continues to provide all possible assistance in the matter and is closely following the case," said a source.