Gujarat rains: Entry to lakefront gardens in Ahmedabad banned till August 2; 3 killed in Navsari electrocution

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) also postponed Friday's celebrations marking the conclusion of the annual Gauri and Jaya-Parvati fast on the Sabarmati Riverfront and Kankaria lakefront.

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Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani urged citizens to remain indoors and step out only when necessary. The precautionary measures come as heavy rain continued to batter several parts of the state, claiming multiple lives.

Three farm labourers killed in Navsari electrocution

In Navsari district's Gandevi, three farm labourers died of electrocution after the tempo truck they were travelling in came in contact with a live high-tension overhead wire while they were on their way to a nearby farm. Two others were critically injured and taken to a hospital in Kharel, police said.

"Poor visibility caused by relentless downpours likely contributed to the accident while the tempo was travelling from Gandeva village to a nearby farm," Gandevi police inspector N I Rathod told The Indian Express. The deceased were identified as Kalpesh Halpati, 30, Nitin Halpati, 32, and Jigar Halpati, 21, all residents of Gandeva village.

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The rain also claimed the life of an 11-year-old girl, who was swept away in a canal in Borsad taluka of Anand district, while her siblings were rescued.

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Red alert triggers evacuations and rescue operations

With the IMD issuing a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in 11 districts for Saturday, the state has stepped up rescue and evacuation efforts.

By Friday evening, Gujarat had received 61.5% of the season's rainfall, according to a government release. More than 16,500 people were evacuated to safer locations across the state and 41 persons were rescued by the end of the day. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the situation during a late-night visit to the State Emergency Operations Centre.

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Two Army columns each were stationed in Ahmedabad, Navsari and Surat, while Air Force helicopters were kept on standby at Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Vadodara and Pune for rescue operations, if required. In Navsari, authorities closed 11 panchayat roads in Gandevi taluka, which was the worst affected in last week's rainfall. Residents from Torangam, Devdha, Undach, Khakhwada and Ajrai were moved to shelter homes, with priority given to the elderly, disabled, pregnant women, children and other vulnerable citizens.

State Relief Commissioner Gaurang Makwana, in an advisory issued on Friday, urged people not to venture out unless there was a "medical emergency" and to avoid river and canal sides and waterlogged areas. He said 33 SDRF and 17 NDRF teams had been deployed.

Ahmedabad fire and rescue teams on 24-hour standby

In Ahmedabad, all 19 fire stations are operating at full capacity, with 678 fire and rescue personnel on 24-hour standby. Holidays of all officers and employees have been cancelled. Eight rescue boats, each with a trained crew of seven members on round-the-clock duty, have also been kept ready, while AMC staff remain on standby at the main monsoon control room for continuous weather monitoring.