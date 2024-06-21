Gujarat shocker: Ahmedabad eatery sealed after customers find ‘dead rat’ in sambhar

A restaurant in Ahmedabad was sealed after a couple allegedly found a “dead rat” in sambhar that has served to them on June 20. An Ahmedabad resident, claimed that he found the “dead rat” in sambhar that was served at Devi Dosa Palace, the restaurant located in the Nikol area of the city.

The incident, which took place at Devi Dosa restaurant in Ahmedabad, has stirred widespread shock and concern among the public. The discovery came to light when a customer reported the ghastly find to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Along with his wife, Avinash visited Devi Dosa Palace as the couple placed an order for a dosa. Sambhar and chutney were served to them before their order arrived. While having the sambhar, Avinash was left in an utter state of shock as he allegedly found a “dead rat” in it.

It is claimed by the customer that despite promptly alerting the restaurant staff, no action was taken. Frustrated by the lack of response, the customer took matters into their own hands and shared the video clip of the matter with the Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The video clip went viral on social media with many calling for action from the authorities on the matter.

In response to the complaint, the Health Department issued a notice to the restaurant’s owner, Alpesh Kevadiya, citing serious health and hygiene violations. As a result, the restaurant was sealed by officials.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation mentioned in a notice during the sealing that due to the kitchen being in the open, there is a possibility of creatures or insects falling into the food. The hotel will remain closed until further notice, authorities said.

Bhavin Joshi, Food Safety Officer at Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, told ANI, “I appeal to all the business operators of Ahmedabad Corporation to be very careful with the food they serve to the customers so that such incidents can be avoided.”

The latest incident took place a day after a dead frog was reportedly discovered in a packet of potato wafers in another Gujarat city - Jamnagar. The customer, who bought the pack, reported that their four-year-old niece purchased the packet from a local shop on the evening of June 18. Some of the wafers were consumed before the dead frog was found.

The alarming incident is the latest in a series of disturbing discoveries in food and packages across India. Recently, a live cobra was found inside an Amazon package in Bengaluru, a human finger turned up in an ice cream in Mumbai, and a centipede was discovered in a tub of ice cream in Noida.