‘Mocked for living off daughter’s income’: How villagers' taunts pushed father to kill 25-yr-old Radhika Yadav

A tragic incident unfolded in Gurugram's Sector 57, where 25-year-old Radhika Yadav, a national-level tennis player, was allegedly shot dead by her father, Deepak Yadav. The event took place on Thursday morning, coinciding with her mother's birthday. Deepak confessed to shooting his daughter, citing ongoing pressure from villagers' remarks about his dependence on her income as a motive, India Today reported.

Gurugram police confirmed that Deepak Yadav confessed to the crime during an on-spot interrogation. According to the authorities, Deepak was upset over Radhika continuing her tennis academy despite his objections. The incident occurred in the family home while Radhika was in the kitchen preparing a meal for her mother.

Kuldeep Yadav, Radhika's uncle, filed the initial complaint. He expressed shock at the incident, stating "he had no prior indication of such an intention from Deepak." Kuldeep also mentioned that "Deepak's revolver was known to the family and had been used in the crime." The revolver, along with forensic evidence, has been seized by the police.

Manju Yadav, Radhika’s mother, reported she "was lying in her room at the time of the incident due to fever and only heard the gunshots." After hearing the shots, Kuldeep and his son Piyush found Radhika critically injured in the kitchen, having been shot three times.

Radhika, who had once played tennis at a national level, had stopped playing due to a shoulder injury and subsequently founded a tennis academy. Despite her father's repeated requests to shut down the academy, as mentioned, "he had asked Radhika multiple times to shut down the academy, but she refused," Radhika continued to operate it.

Deepak claimed that he was "troubled" by villagers' taunts suggesting he was surviving off his daughter’s income and had even heard people questioning her character. The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

The crime scene was analysed by fingerprint experts, and all forensic evidence has been collected for further investigation. The incident has sparked discussions on familial pressures and societal roles.