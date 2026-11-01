Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours! Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms bullet train extension to Assam

"Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours? Yes! The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India," Sarma wrote on X. "The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East."

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"This is what a government that listens and delivers looks like," he added.

Guwahati–Delhi in under 8 hours? Yes! The extension of the Northern bullet train corridor to Guwahati is a pivotal moment for East India. My heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji and Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji. The corridor was initially meant to end at Siliguri. After my written request and meeting with Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw Ji in July, he saw merit in our proposal and approved its extension into the North East. This is what a government that listens and delivers looks like. As Assam prepares for a new wave of high-tech industries, fast, affordable flight like connectivity to Delhi and two state capitals will open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods. A bullet train to Assam once seemed so far-fetched that it never even became a public demand. Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality. Isiliye, Modi kahin nahi jayega! Have a great day! — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 1, 2026

Sarma's June letter to Ashwini Vaishnaw

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In a letter dated June 7, 2026, addressed to the Railway Minister, Sarma had formally requested that the proposed Delhi–Siliguri High-Speed Rail Corridor be extended to Guwahati. The letter highlighted Guwahati's strategic importance as the gateway to the Northeast and the region's largest economic and transportation hub.

"The omission of Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast and the region's largest economic and transportation hub, from the proposed high-speed rail network is a matter of concern," the letter stated.

Sarma argued that extending the corridor would bring the Northeast into India's bullet train network and support economic growth, tourism, trade and investment across the region.

Bullet train to boost Assam's industrial ambitions

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Linking the announcement to Assam's industrial development plans, Sarma said high-speed rail connectivity could create new opportunities for businesses and livelihoods.

"As Assam prepares for a new wave of high-tech industries, fast, affordable flight-like connectivity to Delhi and two state capitals will open up enormous opportunities for businesses and livelihoods," he said.

The Chief Minister also reflected on how the prospect of a bullet train reaching Assam had once appeared unrealistic. "A bullet train to Assam once seemed so far-fetched that it never even became a public demand. Today, what we scarcely dared to dream is becoming reality," Sarma wrote.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said Prime Minister Modi had approved the Northern Corridor of the proposed high-speed rail network.

The planned corridor will link Delhi with major cities including Agra, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Patna and Siliguri before extending to Guwahati.

Vaishnaw said the corridor would sharply reduce travel times, with the Delhi–Varanasi journey projected to take approximately three hours and 33 minutes. The minister also said fares would be economical and lower than airfares.

