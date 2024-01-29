Gyanvapi case: Hindu side moves Supreme Court for detailed ASI survey of wazukhana area

The Hindu side has filed an application in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking the de-sealing of the 'wazukhana' area in the Gyanvapi complex. The 'Wazukhana' was sealed in 2022 following an order by the apex court. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who is representing the Hindu side in the ongoing case, said he has filed two interim applications before the top court, asking it to vacate the stay order on ASI to conduct a survey of the 'Wazukhana' area.

"We have also demanded that the ASI (Archaeological Survey of India) be given the freedom to conduct a feature study of the sealed area, excavation be allowed, and permission for the scientific study of Shivling without damaging it," he said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Jain said he hopes the petition will be taken up for hearing soon. "It has become clear that there are 10 'tahkhanas' there, out of these only two have been opened. We have also filed an application that the rest of the 'tahkhanas' be opened too," he said.

In its plea, the Hindu side has asked the top court to allow the ASI to carry out another comprehensive survey in the 'wazukhana' area without harming the 'Shivling'. "Direct the Director General of Archaeological Survey of India to conduct the necessary investigation/ survey of the Shivlingam for determining the nature of Shivlingam and associated features without causing any damage to the Shivlingam situated within the sealed area," the plea stated, adding that the ASI should undertake a survey of the entire sealed area by excavation and using other scientific methods and submit its report before the court.

"The ASI is the premier authority which can conduct scientific survey of the entire sealed area, including the Shivlingam, to establish the truth in the matter."

The plea also stated that the ASI may further be directed to conduct a survey in the entire sealed area and also "of the Shivlingam, to ascertain whether the same is a fountain or not."

"The area of the Shivlingam has been surrounded by raising artificial walls which are modern construction unconnected with the original building. The area has no religious significance for Muslims as according to them there is an alleged fountain," the plea stated, adding that the modern construction has been purposefully done to hide the original features associated with the Shivlingam, such as Peeth, Pithika, etc.

This comes just days after the details of ASI's survey report came out. Sharing the details, Vishnu Shankar Jain said the ASI has in its report suggested that the Gyanvapi mosque is built on a Hindu temple. He said the report strongly suggests the existence of a substantial Hindu temple structure at the Gyanvapi mosque complex, located next to the ancient Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"The ASI has said that Sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil. Existing architectural remains, decorated mouldings on the walls, a large decorated entrance gate, a small entrance with a mutilated image, and birds and animals carved for decoration in and outside suggest that the western wall is the remaining part of a Hindu temple."

Jain said the Arabic Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regnal year of Aurangzeb. Hence, he said, the preexisting structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century. "Based on the scientific studies survey carried outstudy of architectural remains, exposed features, and artefacts inscriptions, art, and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure. A report of a total of 839 pages has been filed by ASI."

(With inputs from Kanu Sarda)