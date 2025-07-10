‘Had complained several times…’: Licence of caterer whose staff was slapped by MLA suspended over stale food

After a video of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping and punching an employee at the MLA hostel in Mumbai had gone viral, the licence of the caterer has been suspended. The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) suspended the licence of the caterer for allegedly serving stale food.

The contractor, Ajanta Caterers, had reportedly violated provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Gaikwad, who was captured assaulting a staff member of the canteen claimed, "I had complained several times about the food served in the canteen but the situation remained unchanged.” His action invited widespread condemnation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, condemned the assault and said it sends the wrong message. "Such conduct does not behove anyone. It impacts the image of the state legislature, and as an MLA," said the CM. "A wrong message goes among people about all MLAs that there is misuse of power…I request you (council chairman Ram Shinde) to look into the issue of MLA accommodation. If there are issues there, then action can be taken. But assault by public representatives does not send out a right message. This is a serious issue. You (Shinde) and Speaker (Rahul Narwekar) take cognisance of it to take further action accordingly."

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde also said if something wrong is happening, there could be legal action, but beating up people is inappropriate.

The subsequent action, involving the suspension against the caterer, came after an inspection was conducted at the Akashwani MLA hostel on Wednesday. The FDA order directed Ajanta Caterers to cease food service operations at the hostel premises starting Thursday.