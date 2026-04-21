Hajj 2026: What you should do and don’t

As Hajj 2026 gets underway and Indian pilgrims begin arriving in Saudi Arabia, authorities have issued an advisory for intending pilgrims, focusing on timely registration, verified bookings and strict adherence to travel and health guidelines.

Officials have advised pilgrims to complete registration only through authorised Hajj Group Organisers (HGOs) or official government channels.

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They have also urged early booking to avoid last-minute delays, documentation issues or disruptions in travel arrangements. The government has set timelines for completing formalities, including passport validity, payments and visa-related procedures.

Saudi Arabia is expected to continue its structured approach to managing the pilgrimage, with emphasis on digital verification systems, regulated entry into Makkah, and updated health and safety protocols.

Dos for Hajj 2026 pilgrims

Register early through authorised HGOs or official platforms only

Ensure passport validity and complete documentation is in place

Follow mandatory vaccination requirements issued by Saudi health authorities

Adhere to travel schedules, group instructions and ritual timings

Stay updated through official advisories from Indian and Saudi authorities

Don’ts for Hajj 2026 pilgrims

Do not use unauthorised agents or unverified travel operators

Do not delay bookings or documentation processes

Do not carry unnecessary or restricted items during travel

Do not enter Makkah without a valid Hajj visa

Do not ignore crowd management and safety instructions during rituals

Authorities have reiterated that compliance with guidelines will be essential, given the scale of arrangements and the regulated systems in place for Hajj 2026.

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The first batch of Indian pilgrims has already arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2026.

The Indian mission in Riyadh said the group landed at Madinah Airport on Saturday. “The first group of Indian Hajis was received at Madinah Airport by Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan and Consul General @CGIJeddah Shri Fahad Suri, along with Deputy Ministers @HajMinistry H.E. Prof. Abdulaziz A. Wazzan and H.E. Eng. Ayad Abdulrahman Rahbini and other senior Saudi officials,” the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

Khan also inspected facilities at the airport and met Indian community volunteers assisting pilgrims. The embassy wished all Indian pilgrims a “smooth, safe, and spiritually enriching Haj experience.”

Earlier, Khan visited the Indian Haj Pilgrims Office and Haj Clinic to review preparations, the embassy added.

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According to the Ministry of Minority Affairs, 1,75,025 pilgrims are expected from India this year. It also said that “hotel style accomodations at Makkah have been hired this time for providing better services to the pilgrims for Haj 2026.”

(With inputs from PTI)