'Your proposal was for corporates to...': Hardeep Puri counters Congress on its employment idea claim

Reacting to the Congress party's claim that the Centre lifted its ideas to create more jobs, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said the grand old party's proposal in its manifesto was a vaguely worded statement of employment-linked incentives for corporates to avail tax credits against additional employment.

Related Articles

"In comparison, the NDA government has proposed an extensive incentive framework funded by a government outlay and linked to enrolment and continued contribution to the EPFO, from first-time employees (Scheme 1) to the labour-intensive manufacturing industry (Scheme 2) to additional employment in all sectors (Scheme 3)," he said in a detailed post on X.

Some members of Congress Party have suggested that the Congress introduced the idea of the employment schemes that were proposed in the Union Budget 2024-25 by the Hon’ble FM @nsitharaman Ji yesterday.



They have latched onto the phrase “employment-linked incentive” and… — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 24, 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an 'Employment-Linked Incentive' to create more jobs and encourage more hiring of fresh graduates. After the scheme was announced, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said Sithraman had "virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto".

Chidambaram further said that the finance minister had introduced the Apprenticeship scheme along with an allowance to every apprentice spelt out on page 11 of the Congress Manifesto.

I am glad to know that the Hon'ble FM has read the Congress Manifesto LS 2024 after the election results



I am happy she has virtually adopted the Employment-linked incentive (ELI) outlined on page 30 of the Congress Manifesto



I am also happy that she has introduced the… — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 23, 2024

However, the union minister rejected this, saying just the scope of Scheme 3 in the Budget 2024 alone dwarfed what the Congress had proposed in its so-called Nyay Patra.

More pertinently, he added, these three schemes were backed by a comprehensive skilling programme where 20 lakh youth would be provided outcome-oriented skill training over five years, in alignment with industry needs. Over 4.1 crore jobs will be generated over the next 5 years and Rs.2 lakh crore will be spent on employment, education & skilling, he said.

Puri suggested the Congress did not have the ability to deliver on its lofty promises as it is "known for the trifecta of corruption, and dynastic politics" In stark contrast, he said, the Modi-led government has an enviable track record of delivery, as demonstrated in the slew of welfare delivery schemes that have achieved saturation or near saturation across all aspects of basic infrastructure and services.

"Their claim to this idea is like claiming credit for actual poverty alleviation by PM @narendramodi Ji, just because they coined a term "Garibi Hatao". Congress can only claim credit for creating and perpetuating the problems we are now trying to solve, i.e. keeping our citizens poor and without access to basic employment and skills for over 65 years!" he said.