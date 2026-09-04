HarperCollins India to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir, book to be released on Nov 10

"HarperCollins India will publish Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi. The long-awaited memoir will be published in India on 10 November 2026. One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity, duty and belonging, and offers a rare insider's view of India's journey," the publisher confirmed in a social media post.

HarperCollins India will publish Belonging: A Journey of Love by Sonia Gandhi. The long-awaited memoir will be published in India on 10 November 2026.



One of the most anticipated political memoirs of our time, Belonging is a dramatic and deeply personal story of love, identity,… pic.twitter.com/cNWuNRgXXP — HarperCollins (@HarperCollinsIN) September 4, 2026

Why did Penguin Random House India refuse to publish the memoir?

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The controversy over the Indian publication of the book stems from US-based Alfred A Knopf's announcement that the book would be released worldwide on November 10.

The publisher refused to publish and release the book in India. According to media reports, Penguin Random House India sought certain editorial changes and deletions from the book's manuscript, something which Sonia Gandhi's team denied.

Congress leaders have alleged that the publisher was under pressure. They also alleged that the publisher's "refusal" to publish the memoir is a "murder of freedom of expression" and a matter of grave concern.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot alleged that Penguin was pressured to remove passages on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the RSS and India-China relations, calling it "the murder of democracy".

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Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha said, "No doubt there are those in the BJP government who have now become afraid of a book being read by the people of India."

Penguin Random House India categorically denied these claims, stating that there was no external pressure behind its decision not to publish the memoir.

In its statement, the publisher added that Sonia Gandhi's team informed them that they didn't wish to proceed with the publication. "Since we are bound by an agreement, and author confidentiality is paramount to us, we will not divulge details of what led to the impasse," the publisher added.

Penguin Random House India official statement. pic.twitter.com/2g8y3F1p7m — Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) August 28, 2026

About Sonia Gandhi's memoir

It focuses on Sonia Gandhi's journey from her childhood in post-World War 2 Italy to her life in India, her marriage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, and her being at the centre of Indian politics for decades.