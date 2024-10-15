Haryana effect? Congress may drop 10 MLAs in Maharashtra

After learning from its mistakes in Haryana where it retained all MLAs, the Congress is likely to drop at least 10 sitting MLAs in the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. The decision is based on an internal survey, which suggested rampant anti-incumbency, with more than 20 per cent of respondents expressing dissatisfaction with these lawmakers.

Sources told India Today that the Congress high command has sought advice from the party brass in Maharashtra on how to deal with the fallout of dropping these MLAs. To deal with any rebellion out of this decision, the party may offer MLC posts to the sidelined lawmakers.

The reshuffling of candidates is part of a broader effort to counter anti-incumbency and bring in fresh faces to rejuvenate the party's chances in the Assembly elections, party sources told IT.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Congress bagged 44 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. For the upcoming polls, the grand old party is reportedly pushing for around 105-110 seats. According to sources, the MVA is far from reaching a consensus as Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray-'s Shiv Sena are stuck over seat-sharing in Mumbai, and Vidarbha.

In Haryana, to buck the anti-incumbency, the saffron party dropped 15 of its 40 sitting MLAs, including some ministers. Not just this, the party also gave tickets to 40 new faces. However, the Congress, which was confident of its win, did not drop any sitting MLAs.

In a meeting today, Rahul Gandhi asked the party's Maharashtra leadership to avoid overconfidence and work unitedly to win the assembly polls. The central leadership, which held a meeting at party President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence, wants the state unit to be cautious every step of the way.

During the meeting, the central leadership instructed the Maharashtra leaders to not make any public statements on who should be the chief minister. "That's for the central leadership to decide," this message conveyed according to News18. The Maharashtra leaders have also been told not to make any statement on ticket distribution or the tickets the Congress wants.



