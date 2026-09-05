Haryana rains: Waterlogging roils Dwarka Expressway tunnel, IMD issues yellow alert for 15 districts

मैं जिस टनल में एक घण्टे से फँसा हूँ इसे मोदी सरकार ने प्रति किलोमीटर 250 करोड़ रुपये खर्च करके बनाया है। यह उसी Dwarka Expressway का टनल है जिसके उद्घाटन को प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने लोगों के जीवन का गियर बदलना बताया था। pic.twitter.com/dl5kjSHSkz — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) The tunnel is part of the most expensive road ever built in India at INR 250 crs per kilometre (against 20 ) i.e. Dwarka e-way in NCR and opened less than 2 yrs ago.This e-way was actually inaugurated twice in the last two years.



Yesterday’s drizzle of a receding monsoon and… pic.twitter.com/jmq2xc6Vf6 — Ankur Bisen (@AnkurBisen1) September 5, 2026 — Brijendra Singh (@BrijendraSpeaks) September 4, 2026

IMD issues yelllow alert for 15 districts

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in 15 districts on Saturday. These include Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Sonipat, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Faridabad, Nuh and Palwal. Strong winds are also likely in these districts.

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The weather department said conditions would remain changeable in Sirsa, Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Jind and Rohtak, with drizzle or rain possible at some places. Clouds were seen over Sonipat, Hisar and Panipat since morning.

According to the IMD, the monsoon trough is extending from Sriganganagar through Rohtak and Fatehgarh to the Bay of Bengal, and its effect could bring rain with winds across many parts of the state between September 5 and 7.

Rainfall and waterlogging

In the past 24 hours, Panchkula recorded the highest rainfall at 99 mm, followed by Yamunanagar at 57.5 mm, Gurugram at 44.5 mm, Karnal at 33.5 mm, Rohtak at 32 mm and Rewari at 20 mm. Waterlogging was reported in several areas. In Gurugram alone, 36 mm of rain fell within an hour on Friday, leading to waterlogging and traffic jams.

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Monsoon may weaken after September 8

Weather scientist Dr Madan Khichar said rain with strong winds would continue in the northern and southern districts amid cloud cover, but monsoon activity may weaken again from September 8. He said day temperatures may fall slightly during the rain, while night temperatures may rise marginally. He advised farmers to postpone irrigation and pesticide spraying till the spell ends and ensure proper drainage in fields.

August rain below normal

Haryana received 135.4 mm of rain in August against the normal 146.1 mm, the lowest in three years. From June 1 to August 31, the state received 283.4 mm against the normal 349.9 mm, a deficit of about 19 per cent. Rainfall was above normal in Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram, Faridabad and Bhiwani, but below normal in Karnal, Jind, Kaithal, Ambala and Rohtak.