'Have kids in 20s, don't keep postponing it': Zoho's Sridhar Vembu counters Upasana Kamineni Konidela's take on egg freezing

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has sparked a fresh debate on social media after advising young entrepreneurs to prioritise marriage and parenthood early in life. In a post on X, Vembu urged men and women in their 20s not to delay starting families, calling it both a social responsibility and a duty to one’s lineage.

Advertisement

Related Articles

“I advise young entrepreneurs I meet, both men and women, to marry and have kids in their 20s and not keep postponing it,” Vembu wrote. “I tell them they have to do their demographic duty to society and their own ancestors. I know these notions may sound quaint or old-fashioned, but I am sure these ideas will resonate again," he said.

He was responding to entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela's recent comments on the importance of financial independence for women, adding that freezing their eggs is the "biggest insurance for women".

Advertisement

Speaking to students at IIT Hyderabad, the entrepreneur and Telugu star Ram Charan's wife said that she was able to make key decisions due to her financial independence.

"The biggest insurance for women is to save your eggs. Because then, you can choose when to get married, when you want to have kids on your own terms, when you are financially independent," she can be heard saying in the viral video.

Upasana, who is pregnant with her second child, further said, "Today, I stand on my own feet. I earn a living for myself. I am proudly financially independent. This security made me strong and confident to make bold decisions in my life."

Watch viral video here

Advertisement

Netizens' reactions

Her take left social media users divided, with some netizens hailing Konidela as an ally of women and others claiming that she is coming from a place of privilege.

A user wrote: "You are such a forward thinker and best ally for women especially (sic)."

"Don't think it's about career. They are scared that they will get the right partner. Career they can make before or after also. That's I guess could be the reason," a second user commented.

" 'I am proudly financially independent' Lol. Reminds me of the famous Trump line 'My father gave me a small loan of a million dollars'," a third user said.

"Her money is making her talk .. people who go to their hospitals will get a reality check," a fourth user commented.

Upasana, Ram Charan to become parents for second time

Last month, Upasana and Ram Charan announced that they were expecting their second child. They also posted a video from their baby shower ceremony on Instagram, which also featured superstar Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha. The couple welcomed their first child, Klin Kaara, in 2023.