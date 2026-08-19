‘Heartbreak and loss threw me into the world of politics’: Sonia Gandhi on her book, ‘Belonging’

“It was heartbreak and loss that threw me into the public world of politics. Up till then I had guarded my privacy fiercely. Writing about my life did not come easily to me. It meant opening myself up, sharing moments and experiences I had always held deep inside,” she said.

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Gandhi, 79, said her story included the “simplicity of my childhood in small-town Italy, to the complexity of my years in India as the wife of Rajiv Gandhi and the daughter-in-law of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.”

SONIA GANDHI’S ‘BELONGING’

As per Penguin Random House, the memoir begins in Cambridge, England in 1965, when 19-year old student Sonia Maino falls in love with the grandson of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi.

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The reticent Sonia Gandhi speaks about her life from her childhood in post-war Italy to the romance that brought her to India, and the subsequent losses – assassination of her mother-in-law, India first female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, and seven years later the assassination of her husband, Rajiv Gandhi – that would go on to reshape her life.

The description says Gandhi resisted the pressure to join politics before accepting the challenge to become the longest-serving president of the Indian National Congress.

