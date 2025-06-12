'Heartbreaking beyond words': PM Modi, UK PM Starmer express grief over Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer have expressed deep grief over the crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, which carried 242 passengers, including several British nationals.

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words,” Prime Minister Modi said in a statement. “In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2025

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also reacted to the incident, calling the images from the crash site “devastating.”

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating,” Starmer said. “I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating.



I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 12, 2025

The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Runway 23 at Ahmedabad airport, issuing a MAYDAY call moments before losing contact with Air Traffic Control, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Advertisement

“As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a MAYDAY call to ATC, but thereafter no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. The aircraft, immediately after departure, fell on ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site,” the DGCA confirmed.

Fire, Emergency Response and DGCA Investigation

The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, just beyond the airport boundary. Witnesses reported thick plumes of smoke rising from the wreckage. Fire crews and rescue teams reached the site shortly after impact.

“The plane caught fire after crashing, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze,” said fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

Advertisement

Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik said, “A plane crashed in the Meghaninagar area near the airport. It is not yet clear what type of plane it was.”

The DGCA has sent an investigative team from Delhi to determine the cause of the crash. Authorities have cordoned off the area, and rescue operations are ongoing. No official casualty figures have been released so far.

Industrialist Gautam Adani also shared his condolences, saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171… We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground.”