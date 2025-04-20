Heat relief in North India: Expect light showers in Delhi-NCR, storms in UP and Bengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Delhi on Sunday, along with light to moderate rain in many states, offering temporary relief from the heatwave conditions in Rajasthan and other states.

In Delhi, the shift has already been felt with temperatures dropping to approximately 38 degrees Celsius amidst gusty winds and light rain. The IMD noted that the region will experience winds of 10-20 km/h throughout the day.

Isolated hailstorms, squally winds, and lightning are predicted over regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand. This will provide temporary respite from the heat, with light to moderate rainfall expected. The Uttar Pradesh government has responded by directing officials to conduct immediate relief work.

A western disturbance is influencing weather patterns in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, causing heavy rainfall, hailstorms, and snow. Reports highlight that Chanderkote village in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban district experienced heavy rainfall and a hailstorm on the morning of April 20.

In Uttar Pradesh, gusty winds are anticipated to reach speeds of 30–50 km/h across multiple districts, while isolated hailstorms are likely in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, contributing to the volatile weather conditions in northern India.

Despite the current relief from the heat, the IMD predicts a return to hot and dry conditions in most northern regions from April 21. Rising temperatures and clear skies are expected to result in challenging weather conditions, with Agra already experiencing temperatures above 41 degrees Celsius, and similar trends forecasted for western Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government has prioritised swift action, stating, "The officers should visit the area, conduct a survey, and monitor the relief work. In case of loss of life or animal due to the disaster, the relief amount should be distributed to the affected immediately. The injured should be given proper treatment," according to a statement by the CM Office.

Furthermore, officials have been tasked with assessing crop losses and submitting reports for further action. This proactive approach is critical as the region navigates these weather challenges.

Storm alert issued for these UP districts

The IMD stated that several districts, including Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Rural, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Bagpat, Meerut, Etawah, Auraiya, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Jalaun, and Jalaun, are likely to witness the storm along with light to heavy rainfall.

Storm, heavy rain likely in Bengal

The IMD also forecasted likely storms and heavy rain on Sunday in several districts of West Bengal. Along with Kolkata, the storm and rain are likely to affect most of the South and North Bengal districts, including Howrah, Nadia, and North 24 Parganas.