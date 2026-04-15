Heatwave to sweep across India in 48 hours: 2026 summers set to beat the heat record of 2024

A strong heatwave is about to sweep across many parts of India over the next two days, causing the temperatures to climb in several states. Forecasts indicate that temperatures will continue to rise gradually over the next two to three weeks.

Central and eastern India in the line of fire

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A detailed weather analysis has predicted that central and eastern India will fare the worst as temperatures rise. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued official heatwave warnings for isolated pockets in central and eastern India starting mid-April 2026. Delhi-NCR is expected to cross the 40 °C mark for the first time this season, while parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan may touch 42 °C- 43 °C.

Where the heatwave will hit hardest

Heatwave conditions are very likely in parts of Vidarbha, Maharashtra, from April 15–18; in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada from April 15–17; and in isolated areas of Madhya Pradesh from April 16–18.

The interior and some coastal parts of Odisha are under alerts from April 15–18, while Chhattisgarh is expected to see heatwave conditions from April 16–19. Places like Nagpur, Bhopal, Amravati, and Bhubaneswar could see the temperatures hovering between 42 °C and 45 °C till April 16, with some areas getting even hotter.

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From a mild start to a harsh turn

Just a few days ago, April started off mild, thanks to western disturbances that brought rain and colder temperatures. But now, with clear skies and no rain in sight, the heat is building up fast. The IMD has already predicted above-normal heatwave days that will last from April through June across east, central, northwest, and southeast peninsular India.

A summer that could beat 2024

The sudden shift from a cool start to intense heat has caught many by surprise, as people prepare for what could be a potentially hotter summer than the record one in 2024. This is a big change from the cooler-than-usual days earlier in April, when multiple weather systems kept the heat at bay.

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What experts advise as temperatures soar

Experts say climate change is making heatwaves hit earlier, last longer, and feel more intense. They have further advised to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in the afternoon sun, wear light clothes, and keep an eye on official IMD updates. The real summer 2026 has just begun, and it looks like it's going to be a hot one.