Heavy rain alert in Chennai: Why residents are parking their cars on flyover; WATCH 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during the next four days. The weather office has issued yellow and orange alerts for the entire state till Friday, (October 17). The department has also issued an 'orange' alert for Chennai on Wednesday and Thursday.



Anticipating heavy rainfall in Chennai, residents living around Velachery have parked their cars on the flyover to prevent any damage to their vehicles.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts for October 15.

Speaking to news agency ANI, a Chennai resident said that his area was flooded last year also. "My car got damaged and we had to claim insurance and the car is still in the workshop."

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Anticipating heavy rainfall in Chennai with the onset of the northeast monsoon in the next two days, residents living around Velachery park their cars on the Velachery flyover in an attempt to prevent any damage to their vehicles



In light of the heavy rain… pic.twitter.com/PiYLn6RlJb — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2024

The weather department has predicted very heavy rainfall of up to 40 cm rainfall for northern coastal districts in Tamil Nadu. There are also possibilities of 20 cm rainfall in a single day which could lead to severe water logging in many areas. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts for Tuesday and advised IT companies to allow ‘work from home’ from October 15-18.

The authorities in Chennai have implemented comprehensive preparedness measures, including the deployment of 990 pumps, 57 tractors with attached pumps, and 36 mechanised boats. To ensure sanitation, 46 tonnes of bleaching powder have been stocked. Relief centers across the city are well-equipped with 169 facilities, supported by 59 JCBs, 272 chainsaws, and 130 water-extraction machines.

On Sunday, torrential rains inundated several parts of Madurai and Pudukottai, causing widespread waterlogging and disruption. In Madurai's Mani Nagar, a car got stuck in an underpass submerged by rainwater. Police teams acted swiftly, rescuing the trapped occupant and saving his life.

In Pudukottai district, a family, including a baby, was caught in a dangerous situation when their autorickshaw got trapped in a pit filled with fast-flowing water amid the heavy downpour. Rescue efforts successfully brought them to safety, preventing what could have been a tragic incident.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhaynidhi Stalin inspected the integrated command centre set up in the wake of heavy rainfall predicted in the state in the next few days. Stalin interacted with officials and executives at the command centre and discussed with them measures taken in view of the weather forecast.