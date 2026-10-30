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Heavy rain lashes Delhi: Commuters face tough time with waterlogged roads, IMD issues alert

Heavy rain lashes Delhi: Commuters face tough time with waterlogged roads, IMD issues alert

The downpour provided a much-needed washing effect, temporarily cleansing the national capital's air quality. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI), which was above 200 (poor category) for the last 2 days came down to 133 (moderate) as of 4 am today.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 8:51 AM IST
Heavy rain lashes Delhi: Commuters face tough time with waterlogged roads, IMD issues alertDelhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories urging commuters to avoid waterlogged stretches and plan alternate routes. 

Heavy rainfall battered the national capital and surrounding NCR regions, plunging early morning commutes into disarray as major thoroughfares transformed into makeshift rivers. While the downpour brought a welcome drop in temperatures, it simultaneously triggered widespread waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns, and gridlocked traffic across critical transit corridors.

The sudden deluge overwhelmed municipal drainage networks, leading to rapid water accumulation in low-lying areas and underpasses. Office-goers and commuters bore the brunt of the weather fury as key stretches — including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, ITO junction, Dhaula Kuan, Laxmi Nagar, and parts of the Ring Road — saw traffic crawling at a snail's pace.

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Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories urging commuters to avoid waterlogged stretches and plan alternate routes.

Public transport services faced delays as well. Auto-rickshaws and cab-aggregators reported steep surge pricing alongside high cancellation rates, leaving hundreds stranded at metro stations and bus stops. Several commuters reported spending double their usual travel time to reach their destinations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an weather advisory for the city, attributing the widespread precipitation to strong convective activity and active regional weather systems. Severe weather alerts were placed across vulnerable zones, warning residents of localized flooding, potential power disruptions, and fallen tree branches due to gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the downpour provided a much-needed washing effect, temporarily cleansing the national capital's air quality. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI), which was above 200 (Poor category) on Wednesday and Thursday, also came down to 133 (Moderate) as of 4 am on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

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Published on: Oct 30, 2026 8:50 AM IST
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