Heavy rain lashes Delhi: Commuters face tough time with waterlogged roads, IMD issues alert

Delhi Traffic Police issued multiple advisories urging commuters to avoid waterlogged stretches and plan alternate routes.

Public transport services faced delays as well. Auto-rickshaws and cab-aggregators reported steep surge pricing alongside high cancellation rates, leaving hundreds stranded at metro stations and bus stops. Several commuters reported spending double their usual travel time to reach their destinations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an weather advisory for the city, attributing the widespread precipitation to strong convective activity and active regional weather systems. Severe weather alerts were placed across vulnerable zones, warning residents of localized flooding, potential power disruptions, and fallen tree branches due to gusty winds.

Meanwhile, the downpour provided a much-needed washing effect, temporarily cleansing the national capital's air quality. The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI), which was above 200 (Poor category) on Wednesday and Thursday, also came down to 133 (Moderate) as of 4 am on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).