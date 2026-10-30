Heavy rain lashes Delhi: Commuters face tough time with waterlogged roads, IMD issues alert

Heavy rainfall battered the national capital and surrounding NCR regions, plunging early morning commutes into disarray as major thoroughfares transformed into makeshift rivers. While the downpour brought a welcome drop in temperatures, it simultaneously triggered widespread waterlogging, vehicle breakdowns, and gridlocked traffic across critical transit corridors.
The sudden deluge overwhelmed municipal drainage networks, leading to rapid water accumulation in low-lying areas and underpasses. Office-goers and commuters bore the brunt of the weather fury as key stretches — including the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway, ITO junction, Dhaula Kuan, Laxmi Nagar, and parts of the Ring Road — saw traffic crawling at a snail's pace.