Helipads, training areas, ammunition depots, housing: Wildlife board gives nod for 32 defence projects

The wildlife board has given its clearance for 32 defence infrastructure proposals across Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Ladakh and Sikkim. The Standing Committee of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) recommended these proposals, involving diversion of land from protected areas and eco-sensitive zones.

These projects include strategic roads, helipads, training areas, ammunition depots, housing for troops and artillery regiments, with the bulk of the projects located in Ladakh's ecologically fragile Karakoram and Changthang sanctuaries.

The committee approved two major Border Roads Organisation (BRO) projects within the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh. These include the 56-km Malinye-Balua-Kapuda road, which involves 111.29 hectares of forest land and 9.73 hectares from the Eco-Sensitive Zone, and the 20.88-km Kapuda-Phuphu road, covering 44.13 hectares of forest land.

NBWL member R Sukumar emphasised the need for an animal passage plan to support wildlife movement within the sanctuary during discussions on the Malinye-Balua-Kapuda road project. The committee directed the user agency to implement the animal passage and mitigation plans submitted with the proposal, ensuring that the structures accommodate terrestrial and arboreal mammals as well as reptiles.

In Gujarat's Narayan Sarovar Wildlife Sanctuary, two projects were cleared. One involves constructing a Border Out Post (BOP) link road over 5.586 hectares, and the other includes setting up a helipad, living area, and training space at RodasarLakki covering 19.83 hectares.

In Ladakh, the committee approved over two dozen proposals, mostly within the Karakoram (Nubra-Shayok) and Changthang Cold Desert Wildlife Sanctuaries. These include 33.4 hectares for an artillery regiment and field hospital at Bogdang, 47.6 hectares for a forward aviation base at Shyok, 25.1 hectares for housing Short Range Surface to Air Missile systems, 31 hectares for an ammunition storage facility at Gapshan, and 40.47 hectares for an Army regiment at Nidder.

Other approved proposals include roads, helipads, troop housing, veterinary facilities, and training grounds. The committee noted that the legal status of the land will remain unchanged and that the user agency may only carry out approved activities. Any diversion of land for other purposes will require fresh approval from the Standing Committee of the National Board for Wild Life.

Regarding a proposal for road construction and a temporary Hume Pipe Bridge on the Indus River at Nyoma in Leh district, the committee suggested organising a meeting with the Ministry of Defence to collaborate on conserving snow leopards, Chiru, Great Indian Bustard, and curbing illegal wildlife trade. A reminder has been sent to the Ministry of Defence for appointing armed forces officials to the State Boards for Wildlife.

Proposals for a Field Ammunition Storage Facility at Hanle and for reconnaissance and helicopter holding at Partapur were also cleared with standard conditions. In Sikkim, the committee approved the use of 0.29 hectares of forest land from Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary for operating a hot mix plant under BRO's Project Swastik in Gangtok district.

All projects were recommended subject to conditions such as preparation and enforcement of mitigation measures, restrictions on timing and area of operations, waste disposal plans, and regular compliance reporting.