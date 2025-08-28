'He's lost the plot': American analyst slams Peter Navarro's 'Modi's war' comment on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Max Abrahms, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy at Northwestern University, on Thursday, said that White House advisor Peter Navarro seems to have lost the plot completely. He added that the Biden administration was criticised for its support to Ukraine.

His take came after Navarro said the Russia-Ukraine conflict was essentially "Modi's war". Navarro, who is a senior advisor to US President, accused India of fuelling the war through oil purchases at a discounted rate.

"I really think he's lost the plot. A major criticism of Biden's support for Ukraine is that this weakened our ability to focus on containing China. But vilifying India over buying Russian oil and eroding relations with India is the last thing we want to do for containing China," Abrahms wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, Navarro said in an interaction with Bloomberg that India would get a 25 per cent reduction in US tariffs if it stopped buying Russian oil.

"India can get 25% off tomorrow if it stops buying Russian oil and help in defeating the war machine. Instead of siding with democracies, you are getting in bed with authoritarians. You have been in a quiet war with China for decades. China invaded Aksai Chin and all your territory. They are not your friends. And Russia? Come on!" Navarro stated.

He also said that the path to peace in Ukraine "runs, in part, through New Delhi". "I mean, it is essentially Modi's war because the road to peace runs, in part, through New Delhi," he said.

Furthermore, he expressed frustration over India's stance on whether there is any possibility of adjusting the tariffs. He said that he is "puzzled" because Modi is a great leader and India is a "matured democracy with matured people running it".

"What's troubling to me is that the Indians are so arrogant about this. They say, 'Oh, we don’t have higher tariffs. Oh, it’s our sovereignty. We can buy oil from anyone we want," Navarro said.