'He's terrorising us': Kharge attacks PM Modi ahead of Tamil Nadu polls, BJP reacts

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a 'terrorist' during a press conference in Chennai. Kharge also attacked the AIADMK for aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, which will be held in a single phase on April 23.

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Kharge stated, "How can they (AIADMK) join with Modi? He is a terrorist. And he won't believe in equality. His party won't believe in equality and justice. These people are joining them. It means that they are weakening democracy." When asked to clarify his statement, Kharge alleged that PM Modi 'terrorises' his opponents by using central agencies against them.

"I wanted to clarify that PM Modi always threatens (us). I told you that the Income Tax Department, ED and other institutions are in his hands. I never said he’s a terrorist. He’s terrorising (us)," he explained.

Furthermore, Kharge accused PM Modi of being a 'liar' and claimed that he has not contributed to the welfare of the nation over the past 12 years. "Modi Ji says, 'I have a 56-inch chest'. Modi is a liar. He believes in Manusmriti and Chaturvana (four groups of Hindu society). He is anti-women and anti-poor. Don't believe Modi Ji. He has done nothing for the people of this country," he remarked.

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Kharge urged the people of Tamil Nadu to support the Congress-DMK alliance, asserting that the coalition has protected the state's rights and stands for social justice, secularism, and inclusive growth. "I urge you to stand with the alliance that has delivered and stand with the alliance that has protected Tamil Nadu's rights. Rahul Gandhi ji embodies all these principles. He stands for justice, equality and fraternity," Kharge added.

In response, Union Minister Piyush Goyal condemned Kharge's 'terrorist' comment and demanded an apology. "We feel ashamed that Congress has come down to such a level. They called a democratically elected Prime Minister a terrorist. He has been elected by the people. I strongly condemn Kharge's statement and demand an apology from him for insulting him and the people of our country," Goyal said. He also asserted that the people of Tamil Nadu would respond to Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in the polls by supporting the AIADMK-BJP alliance.

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BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya also criticised the Congress, accusing it of resorting to "abuse and vilification of India's most popular leader instead of meaningful debate." Malviya tweeted, "In yet another crass display, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calls PM Narendra Modi a 'terrorist,' questioning how AIADMK can align with him. This isn’t the first time Kharge has dragged public discourse to such lows... When politics is reduced to name-calling, it reflects not strength, but a deep frustration and lack of credible alternatives."

The controversy emerged as Tamil Nadu prepares for its single-phase Assembly election on April 23, with results to be declared on May 4.