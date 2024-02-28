Himachal crisis: After Rajya Sabha shocker, how numbers stack up for Congress and BJP

The Congress government in Himachal is on the verge of collapse as six of its 40 MLAs have sided with the BJP and 10 others are said to be unhappy with the working style of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The fissures within the party came to light during the Rajya Sabha election for 1 seat, for which the Congress had fielded seasoned lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Singhvi lost the election to BJP's Harsh Mahajan, for whom six Congress MLAs and 3 Independents voted cross-voted. Harsh Mahajan was once the political advisor to former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Virbhadra Singh's wife Pratibha Singh is the Congress Himachal President.

Earlier today, Vikramaditya Singh, son of Virbhadra Singh, resigned as minister, alleging that the Sukhvinder Sukhu-led government had "humiliated" him and its own legislators.

At present, the Congress has 40 MLAs, while the BJP has 25, and three are independents in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly. A party needs 35 MLAs on its side to form the government. Till Tuesday, the Congress had 40 MLAs and the support of 3 Independents. However, if six MLAs switch sides, the Congress will be left with 34, below the majority mark.

Today, Members of the BJP Legislative Party led by Jai Ram Thakur met Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla. The meeting came amid a buzz over the BJP bringing a motion of no-confidence in the assembly against the Congress government.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania has suspended 15 BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, and adjourned the House. They were suspended for misbehaviour and shouting slogans in the House.

"We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha," Thakur told reporters. He said the Rajya Sabha election had made it clear that the Congress government was in the minority and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.