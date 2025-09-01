Himachal declared disaster-hit as monsoon toll climbs past 320, losses stand at ₹3,000 crore

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on August 1 announced in the state assembly that the hill state has been officially declared a disaster-affected region, following weeks of devastating monsoon-triggered damage. The announcement comes as fresh data from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) revealed a staggering death toll of 320 and estimated total damages exceeding ₹3,000 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Since June 20, the state has recorded more than 300 landslides, leaving a trail of destruction across both urban and rural areas. Infrastructure has been particularly hard-hit: over 660 roads, including four national highways, remain blocked due to debris and flooding, severely hindering mobility and delaying relief and rescue operations.

Authorities have warned that continued rainfall poses a high risk of further landslides and flash floods. Officials have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and remain alert to updated weather advisories.

A breakdown of fatalities shows that 166 lives were lost in direct rain-related incidents — such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, lightning strikes, drowning, and electrocution — while another 154 people died in road accidents triggered or worsened by hazardous weather conditions. The SDMA data shows that the worst rain-related casualty counts were reported from Mandi (29), Kangra (30), Chamba (14), Kinnaur (14), and Kullu (13). Landslides and flash floods alone have claimed at least 19 lives, with drowning accounting for 33 deaths.

Advertisement

Reviewing the situation CM Sukhu directed officials to accelerate relief efforts across affected districts. “We are facing a catastrophe of unprecedented scale. All departments must prioritise saving lives and restoring connectivity,” he told senior officials.

Centre forms teams

In response to the escalating crisis, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir to assess the widespread damage caused by floods, landslides, and cloudbursts this monsoon season.

In a statement issued Monday, the MHA said these teams were being sent on the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “The Central Teams will conduct on-the-spot assessments and review relief measures undertaken by the respective State Governments,” it said.

Advertisement

Each IMCT will be led by a Joint Secretary-level officer from the MHA or the National Disaster Management Authority and will include senior officials from key ministries — Expenditure, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Jal Shakti, Power, Road Transport and Highways, and Rural Development.

The Central Teams are expected to visit the most severely affected districts later this week to evaluate the extent of damage and recommend appropriate central assistance.