Himachal Pradesh rains: IMD issues red alert, schools shut in 8 districts

Torrential rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in landslides and road collapses, causing severe infrastructure damage. As many as 795 roads, including two national highways, have been closed, further complicating rescue and relief operations.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts, Chamba, Kangra and Mandi. Yellow and orange alerts have been issued for the rest of the districts.

The IMD said that rainfall will decrease from August 27 onwards.

Since June 20, Himachal Pradesh has experienced 77 flash floods, 41 cloudbursts, and 81 major landslides, resulting in 156 fatalities and 38 missing persons. The financial toll of these incidents is estimated at Rs 2,394 crore. The state has received 703.7 mm of average rainfall during the current monsoon season, significantly exceeding the usual levels.

Here’s what you need to know about the torrential rain in Himachal: