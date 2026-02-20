Himachal Pradesh revises toll tax rates. Here's how much vehicle entry fee you'll have to pay from April 1

The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has revised its toll tax rates under the Toll Policy 2026-27. The revised toll tax rates will be effective from April 1, 2026. These will apply primarily to out-of-state vehicles, including cars, vans, jeeps, buses, trucks, and earth-moving equipment, among others.

As per the Himachal Pradesh Department of State Taxes and Excise's official notification, "No toll is to be collected for vehicles exiting out of Himachal Pradesh." It further said that the toll tax receipt would be valid for 24 hours throughout the state, adding that the toll had to be paid only at the first barrier of entry.

The toll tax rates have been hiked to boost state revenue. Before this hike, private cars coming from outside the state had to pay Rs 70, whereas the rate for vehicles carrying heavy goods was Rs 720.

Revised toll tax rates effective from April 1, 2026

How will toll tax be collected?

The revised vehicle entry fee will be collected at designated toll barriers, and contractors have been directed to install FASTag-enabled systems and related infrastructure within 15 days of allotment. According to the government, this will reduce congestion, improve commuter convenience and prevent revenue leakage.

Tax will be collected at barriers including Shimla, Solan, Baddi, Sirmour, Bilaspur, Nurpur, Una, and Chamba. Other barriers where the toll tax would be collected include Parwanoo, Gorakhnath Mandir, Govindghat, Garamaura, Kandwal, Mehatput, Shailaghora on Bassi-Shree Naina Devi Road, and Tunuhatti.

Why did Himachal Pradesh hike the vehicle entry fee?

Commenting on the recent announcement, Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri told ANI, "The state is generating its taxes through transparent methods. We have opted for reforms in excise, tolls and other sectors to ensure accountability and improve revenue collection."

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider the fiscal challenges faced by hill states and ensure support from the Consolidated Fund of India. Agnihotri added that the state's tax base is limited to around Rs 18,000 crore, and it has a borrowing capacity of approximately Rs 10,000 crore.

He added that the state receives roughly Rs 14,000 crore as its share of central taxes. "Our income sources are limited excise, mining revenues of Rs 300-350 crore, transport and power projects. With GST compensation already gone and RDG now discontinued, the state faces financial stress."