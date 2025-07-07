Himachal rains: 243 roads in state closed; rescue ops underway in Mandi to trace 30 missing people

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in Mandi district following cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides that affected the Thunag, Gohar and Karsog subdivisions last week. Officials said drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace 30 missing persons. About 250 personnel from the National and State Disaster Response Forces, Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Home Guards, along with the administration and locals, are involved in the rescue efforts.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Additionally, 20 teams are distributing ration and medical kits in inaccessible areas. So far, 1,538 ration kits have been distributed and immediate relief amounting to Rs 12.44 lakh has been provided. An additional Rs 5 lakh each is being sent to the Thunag and Janjheli areas, officials added.

🌧️ The spell of heavy monsoon rain continues in Himachal Pradesh.



In the last 24 hrs, Aghar (Hamirpur) recorded the highest rainfall at 110 mm.



Cloudbursts in Mandi and Chamba have disrupted normal life.



⚠️ IMD issues warning for heavy rain & flash floods in 10 districts over… pic.twitter.com/rqA9NaBPio — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 6, 2025

The disaster damaged around 225 houses, seven shops, 243 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads. A total of 215 cattle have died, while 494 people have been rescued, according to the latest report.

Advertisement

As of Sunday evening, 243 roads remained closed across the state, with 183 in Mandi district alone. The State Emergency Operation Centre reported that 241 transformers and 278 water supply schemes were also affected.

Meanwhile, parts of the state experienced light to moderate rain. Nangal Dam recorded 56 mm of rainfall, followed by Olinda (46 mm), Berthin (44.6 mm), Una (43 mm), Naina Devi (36.4 mm), Gohar (29 mm) and Brahmani (28.4 mm).

Himachal is a disaster-zone right now! Massive destruction of infrastructure; at least 74 dead. Heavy rainfall & flash floods have led to high losses. And this isn’t the first time. Climate change & our ‘development’ model in the mountains will make matters worse.



🎥 : AIR News pic.twitter.com/9hnyLMJcMe — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) July 6, 2025

The local Met office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain at isolated places in the state until July 10. The estimated losses due to the rains stand at around Rs 572 crore, according to the SEOC. However, the chief minister said the figure is close to Rs 700 crore as data is still being compiled.

Advertisement

Since the monsoon began on June 20, the state has reported 78 deaths, including 50 linked to rain-related incidents such as cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides. So far, 121 people have sustained injuries.