'Hindutva is a disease...': Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter's comment stirs controversy, says 'let’s call spade a spade'

Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti's daughter, Iltija, has stirred controversy with her statement referring to Hindutva as a "disease."

Iltija made the contentious comment while responding to a video showing three minor boys allegedly being forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and assaulted by a man.

“Ram the deity must hang his head in shame and watch helplessly as minor Muslim boys are whacked with chappals only because they refuse to chant his name,” Iltija said in a post on X.

She also stated, “Hindutva is a disease that’s afflicted millions of Indians & sullied a God’s name.”

Amid the backlash, Iltija clarified that her statement was intentionally misinterpreted.

“Much outrage over my tweet and also whataboutery about Islam. The senseless violence that’s been carried out in the name of Islam is what caused Islamophobia in the first place. Today, Hinduism (not Hindutva) also finds itself in a similar situation where it’s being used & abused to lynch & persecute minorities. Let’s call spade a spade,” she explained in another post.

While addressing the media, Iltija clarified her stance, stating, “This is an India of Mahatma Gandhi, and I have spoken against Hindutva, not Hinduism. Hindutva, which stems from Savarkar's philosophy that India is only for Hindus, is what I oppose. I know Hinduism is a religion of peace and compassion. Hindutva, on the other hand, is a disease that needs to be weeded out."

Reacting to her comments, BJP leader from Jammu and Kashmir, Ravinder Raina, told PTI, “Nowadays, videos are being circulated using AI about Hindus and Muslims. The PDP leader retweeted a similar video and used a language that is not acceptable. There can be differences in opinions in politics; however, no one can hurt religious sentiments. She should apologise.”

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul criticized Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter Iltija, accusing them of consistently speaking against India.

“Some days ago, Mehbooba Mufti was comparing Gaza and Bangladesh with India. Now her daughter, PDP leader Iltija Mufti, is comparing Islam with Hinduism. How can she compare the two religions? They have lost the J&K Assembly elections, and the Muslims of Kashmir have rejected them because they are spreading hatred,” Paul said.